Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri & Co. Eye Winning Start On Home Turf

BFC vs EBFC Live: Get all the live score and updates from the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC which is being played at the Shree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
14 September 2024
14 September 2024
Sunil Chhetri will be raring to go for BFC in the new ISL season. X/bengalurufc
Hello and welcome to today's LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal which will be played at the Shree Kanteerava stadium. Sunil Chhetri is back in club colours as The Blues seek a winning start against the Torchbearers. Expect a full-house in the Kanteerava stadium as Bengaluru FC get their ISL 2024/25 season underway.
ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC

Referee Crystal John Blows the whistle and off we go at the Shree Kanteerava stadium.

1' BFC 0-0 EBFC

ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC

We are minutes away from kick-off as Carles Cuadrat returns to his former home. Elsewhere, Chennaiyin FC won 3-2 away to Odisha FC.

ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC

These two have met 16 times in the Indian Super League (ISL) with East Bengal FC winning 9 games to Bengaluru FC's 6. 1 game was a draw.

ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC

Fans in full voice ahead of the kick-off

ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC

Playing XIs are out

East Bengal Starting XI:

ISL Live Updates: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC

BFC captain Sunil Chhetri sounded pretty bullish about his side's title hopes this season.

"This club and its supporters deserve another title, and we are doing everything we can to make sure this season turns out to be special," Chhetri was quoted in ESPN India.

