Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League: Blaugrana Lead Charge Against Rojiblancos

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone, reacts as he watches his players from the dugout during a La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final first leg between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The all-Spanish tie is the second meeting between the two sides in three days, with Barcelona overcoming Atletico 2-1 in their last league encounter. The result took the Blaugrana seven points clear at the top of La Liga, while the Rojiblancos are on a three-game losing streak. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match right here.

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