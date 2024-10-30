BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 2: Mulder And Muthusamy Partnership Puts South Africa On The Brink

South Africa are on the brink of sealing a series sweep after another dominant display on the second day of their second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. (More Cricket News)
Wiaan Mulder became the third maiden centurion for the Proteas in the Test, with the tourists declaring on 575-6 before ripping through Bangladesh's top order to leave them 38-4 at stumps.
De Zorzi, the hero on day one, started at the crease with David Bedingham, and the pair continued to hammer home their advantage, adding significant runs to their overnight totals.
Taijul Islam, on his way to a five-wicket haul, eventually got the wickets of Bedingham (59) and De Zorzi (177), only for Mulder and Senuran Muthusamy to take control.
The duo put on an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs, after which South Africa declared their innings, with Mulder and Muthusamy ending on 105 and 68 respectively.
Bangladesh then made a poor start to their chase, losing Shadman Islam for a duck in the first over, with Zakir Hasan (two), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (10) and Hasan Mahmud (three) falling shortly after.
Mominul Haque (six) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) are the men tasked with starting Bangladesh's revival when play resumes on Thursday.
Data Debrief: The Three Musketeers
Bangladesh last lost five matches in a row at home from October 2011 to November 2012, but look in serious danger of equalling that run after a rampant South Africa display.
And while the first day belonged to De Zorzi and Stubbs, the second day was all about Mulder's century and his partnership with Muthusamy.
The pair added 152 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket, breaking South Africa's record for this wicket against Bangladesh from the previous Test in Dhaka, where Mulder and Kyle Verreynne had added 119.
Mulder also became the third batter to score his maiden Test century in Chattogram, after De Zorzi and Stubbs. Only once before have three batters scored their maiden Test tons in the same innings - Gerry Gomez, Robert Christiani and Clyde Walcott for West Indies against India in Delhi in 1948.