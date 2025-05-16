Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Highlights, English Premier League: AVL 2-0 TOT; Kamara Keeps Hosts Abreast With Chelsea In CL Berth Tussle

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Highlights, English Premier League: Catch the play-by-play updates from the EPL 2024-25, matchday 37 fixture between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, as it happened

Aston Villa vs Tottenham EPL AP photo
Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park. Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
Second-half goals from Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara guided Aston Villa to a comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their English Premier League 2024-25, matchday 37 clash at Villa Park on Friday (May 16). The victory took Villans to fourth in the table with 66 points, though Chelsea could well overtake them if they beat Manchester United in the second top-flight game of the evening. The 17th-pegged Spurs, meanwhile, turned their attention towards their upcoming Europa League final against Manchester United on May 21. Catch the highlights from the EPL football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Hello!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone who has joined us. We will present to you the build-up and live updates from the matchday 37 Premier League face-off between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, so watch this space.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 12am IST. The Premier League matchday 37 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports network TV channels in the country.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs

Here is how Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur line up ahead of kick-off at Villa Park:

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

Aston Villa have won three of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham, though they have lost the last two. It's more victories than they managed in their previous 21 against Spurs (W2, D3, L16).

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off

The match gets underway at Villa Park. Spurs attacking from left to right and the Villans from right to left. Remember that Villa must win to stay abreast with Chelsea for a top-five finish that seals a Champions League slot.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: AVL 0-0 TOT

Son Heung-min comes really close to putting Tottenham ahead early doors. Wilson Odobert's pass finds Son on the left flank, and he dribbles in skillfully before unleashing a superb right-footer that curves just above the Villa goal. That would have woken up the hosts for sure.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Elsewhere...

The second Premier League game of the night is about 10 minutes away from kick-off. Chelsea face Manchester United with their eye firmly on the final Champions League berth, just like Aston Villa. Head over HERE for live updates from the high-stakes clash.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update

The first half ends without any goals. Spurs have frustrated the hosts thus far and Unai Emery's side need to find a way to offset that post the mid-game interval, if they are to stay alive in the Champions League spot tussle.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Second Half Begins

The two sets of players are back from the mid-game interval and action resumes. Spurs now attacking from right to left and Villa from left to right. Mathys Tel and Ezri Konsa get into a heated argument for reasons unknown and the referee steps in to intervene.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: AVL 1-0 TOT

Aston Villa take the lead in the 59th minute! John McGinn's corner kick flies towards the far post, where Ollie Watkins heads it first and Ezri Konsa then drives it in.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: AVL 2-0 TOT

Villa have another! Morgan Rogers lines it up for Boubacar Kamara, whose shot zooms into the bottom corner. The hosts now in prime position to win this and pile more pressure on Chelsea, who are 0-0 at half-time against Manchester United.

Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Full-Time Update

The final whistle blows, and Unai Emery's men have done the job they needed to. A 2-0 win at home means Aston Villa jump to fourth in the standings, at least for now, with 66 points. Chelsea are 0-0 against Manchester United currently, and if the Blues fail to win, the Villans will indeed have the advantage, as far as Champions League qualification is concerned.

