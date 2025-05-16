Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Highlights, English Premier League: AVL 2-0 TOT; Kamara Keeps Hosts Abreast With Chelsea In CL Berth Tussle

Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park. Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Second-half goals from Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara guided Aston Villa to a comfortable 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their English Premier League 2024-25, matchday 37 clash at Villa Park on Friday (May 16). The victory took Villans to fourth in the table with 66 points, though Chelsea could well overtake them if they beat Manchester United in the second top-flight game of the evening. The 17th-pegged Spurs, meanwhile, turned their attention towards their upcoming Europa League final against Manchester United on May 21. Catch the highlights from the EPL football match.

LIVE UPDATES

16 May 2025, 11:17:36 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match will begin at 12am IST. The Premier League matchday 37 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports network TV channels in the country.

16 May 2025, 11:34:18 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs Here is how Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur line up ahead of kick-off at Villa Park: Your Spurs side 👊



🔢 @krakenfx pic.twitter.com/gpxLdCqCqM — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2025 How we start our penultimate Premier League game — UP THE VILLAAA 🟣#AVLTOT pic.twitter.com/IA7ZC7lhZ6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 16, 2025

16 May 2025, 11:50:37 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record Aston Villa have won three of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham, though they have lost the last two. It's more victories than they managed in their previous 21 against Spurs (W2, D3, L16).

17 May 2025, 12:05:26 am IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off The match gets underway at Villa Park. Spurs attacking from left to right and the Villans from right to left. Remember that Villa must win to stay abreast with Chelsea for a top-five finish that seals a Champions League slot.

17 May 2025, 12:19:21 am IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: AVL 0-0 TOT Son Heung-min comes really close to putting Tottenham ahead early doors. Wilson Odobert's pass finds Son on the left flank, and he dribbles in skillfully before unleashing a superb right-footer that curves just above the Villa goal. That would have woken up the hosts for sure.

17 May 2025, 12:35:15 am IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Elsewhere... The second Premier League game of the night is about 10 minutes away from kick-off. Chelsea face Manchester United with their eye firmly on the final Champions League berth, just like Aston Villa. Head over HERE for live updates from the high-stakes clash.

17 May 2025, 12:51:39 am IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update The first half ends without any goals. Spurs have frustrated the hosts thus far and Unai Emery's side need to find a way to offset that post the mid-game interval, if they are to stay alive in the Champions League spot tussle.

17 May 2025, 01:10:29 am IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: Second Half Begins The two sets of players are back from the mid-game interval and action resumes. Spurs now attacking from right to left and Villa from left to right. Mathys Tel and Ezri Konsa get into a heated argument for reasons unknown and the referee steps in to intervene.

17 May 2025, 01:23:53 am IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: AVL 1-0 TOT Aston Villa take the lead in the 59th minute! John McGinn's corner kick flies towards the far post, where Ollie Watkins heads it first and Ezri Konsa then drives it in.

17 May 2025, 01:42:33 am IST Aston Villa Vs Tottenham Live Score, English Premier League: AVL 2-0 TOT Villa have another! Morgan Rogers lines it up for Boubacar Kamara, whose shot zooms into the bottom corner. The hosts now in prime position to win this and pile more pressure on Chelsea, who are 0-0 at half-time against Manchester United.