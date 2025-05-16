Chelsea Vs Manchester United Highlights, English Premier League: CHE 1-0 MUN; Cucurella Puts Blues Ahead In Champions League Spot Fight

Chelsea vs Manchester United Highlights, English Premier League: Catch the play-by-play updates from the EPL 2024-25, matchday 37 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, as it happened

Chelsea vs Manchester United Cucurella AP photo
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, bottom centre, celebrates scoring his side's winning goal during the English Premier League match against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, London. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
A 71st-minute goal from Marc Cucurella was enough to propel Chelsea to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in their English Premier League 2024-25, matchday 37 clash at Stamford Bridge on Friday (May 16). The win took the Blues to fourth in the table, ahead of Aston Villa who had defeated Tottenham Hotspur earlier. Enzo Maresca's side thus stayed in command in the fight for the fifth Champions League spot, going into the 38th and final matchday. Catch the highlights from the big-ticket EPL football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome to everyone who has joined us for this potentially mouth-watering matchday 37 clash between Chelsea and Manchester United. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the Premier League encounter, as it unfolds at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match will begin at 12:45am IST. The Premier League matchday 37 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports network TV channels in the country.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs

The Blues make three changes to their previous game's starting XI, while Ruben Amorim rings in five changes to Manchester United. Here is how the two teams line up ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

Manchester United have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D5 L5), a 2-0 victory in February 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Chelsea are also unbeaten in all nine of their top-flight home games so far in 2025 (W7 D2), earning the joint-most points (23) and conceding the fewest goals (7) at home of any Premier League side this calendar year.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off

The game gets underway at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea attacking from right to left and Manchester United from left to right in the first half.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 MUN

United very nearly go in front, but are thwarted by VAR. Harry Maguire surges ahead to push Bruno Fernandes's cross into the back of the Chelsea net. But a VAR check ensues and the Red Devils defender is adjudged to be just offside. The goal is disallowed and Chelsea heave a sigh of relief.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update

The scoreline stays at 0-0 at Stamford Bridge. Apart from the disallowed Harry Maguire goal, there has not been enough in terms of chances and final-third movement in the first half. Let's see if that changes after the mid-game interval.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Second Half Begins

The two teams are back from the mid-game interval and the second half kicks off. Chelsea now attacking from left to right and United from right to left. News is coming in from the Villa vs Spurs game that Unai Emery's men have registered a 2-0 win at home, so the Blues need to win now to stay within the top five in the standings.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 0-0 MUN

A penalty is awarded to Chelsea at first but then recanted upon VAR check. Tyrique George slips into the United box and falls, claiming it was goalie Andre Onana who brought him down. But replays show it wasn't really Onana's fault and we return to play with the scoreline still reading 0-0.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 1-0 MUN

There we have it. Chelsea take the lead in the 71st minute and Stamford Bridge comes alive. It's a really clever ball in from Reece James, which Marc Cucurella heads firmly into the United goal. Can the visitors respond, or will Chelsea go fourth in the table?

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: CHE 1-0 MUN

The minutes are ticking by for United. We are into the final stage of the game with seven minutes of added time. Chelsea need not do much more than retain this lead, so as to stay in command in the race for a Champions League berth.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Full-Time Update

Security staff tackle a pitch invader in the dying moments of the game and play resumes after the situation is resolved. The final whistle blows soon after, and Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to overtake Aston Villa in the fourth position. The Blues now are primed for a Champions League spot, going into the 38th and final Premier League matchday.

