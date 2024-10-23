Football

Champions League: Aston Villa Blank Bologna 2-0 To Register Third Straight Win - In Pics

Aston Villa have become the first team with three wins in the new UEFA Champions League format. Playing in Europe’s top competition for the first time in 41 years, Villa are the only team to have won their first three games after beating Bologna 2-0 on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). John McGinn and Jhon Duran were the second-half scorers at Villa Park for Unai Emery’s team. Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Brest and Benfica could all join Villa on nine points at the top of the 36-team standings when they play Wednesday.