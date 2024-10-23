Football

Champions League: Aston Villa Blank Bologna 2-0 To Register Third Straight Win - In Pics

Aston Villa have become the first team with three wins in the new UEFA Champions League format. Playing in Europe’s top competition for the first time in 41 years, Villa are the only team to have won their first three games after beating Bologna 2-0 on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). John McGinn and Jhon Duran were the second-half scorers at Villa Park for Unai Emery’s team. Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Brest and Benfica could all join Villa on nine points at the top of the 36-team standings when they play Wednesday.

Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa vs Bologna | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Bologna's fans hold banners at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, center, makes a save | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, center, makes a save during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, center, scores his sides second goal | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, center, scores his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their side's first goal | Photo: AP/David Davies
Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Bologna's head coach Vincenzo Italiano | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Bologna's head coach Vincenzo Italiano during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, right, fights for the ball against Bologna's Charalampos Lykogiannis | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, right, fights for the ball against Bologna's Charalampos Lykogiannis during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, center, receives a yellow card | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, center, receives a yellow card during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, right, fights for the ball against Bologna's Dan Ndoye | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, right, fights for the ball against Bologna's Dan Ndoye during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Champions League 2024-25: Fans unveil a giant banner prior to the Aston Villa Vs Bologna match | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
Fans unveil a giant banner prior to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

