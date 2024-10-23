Champions League: Aston Villa Blank Bologna 2-0 To Register Third Straight Win - In Pics

Bologna's fans hold banners at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, center, makes a save during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, center, scores his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Bologna's head coach Vincenzo Italiano during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Leon Bailey, right, fights for the ball against Bologna's Charalampos Lykogiannis during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini, center, receives a yellow card during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, right, fights for the ball against Bologna's Dan Ndoye during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Fans unveil a giant banner prior to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bologna at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.