Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Gunners Beat Magpies 1-0 To Stay At Second Place

Arsenal's recent form has been shaky, with just one win in their last six league games. A loss to Newcastle would drop them down the table, but their impressive home head-to-head record (W17, D2, L1 in last 20) suggests they'll likely hold on. However, they've struggled against Newcastle this season, losing three times without scoring. Given Arsenal's strong home league record, having lost just one of their last 27 seasons' final home games (W22, D4), they should secure the point needed for a top-five finish.