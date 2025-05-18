Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Gunners Beat Magpies 1-0 To Stay At Second Place

Catch the highlights of the Arsenal Vs Newcastle United, English Premier League 2024-25 matchday 37 fixture, right here

Arsenals Bukayo Saka, left, challenges for the ball with Newcastles. AP
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, challenges for the ball with Newcastle's Dan Burn during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates stadium in London. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Here are the highlights of the Arsenal Vs Newcastle United match of the English Premier League 2024-25 matchday 37 played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, 18 May 2025. Arsenal won the match 1-0 thanks to Declan Rice's goal. Catch the highlights of the Arsenal Vs Newcastle United, English Premier League 2024-25 matchday 37 fixture, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action for the Arsenal Vs Newcastle United match of the English Premier League 2024-25 will start at 9:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, 18 May 2025.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: How To Watch?

The Arsenal Vs Newcastle match of the English Premier League 2024-25 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app in India. The Arsenal Vs Newcastle, English Premier League 2024-25 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Preview

Arsenal's recent form has been shaky, with just one win in their last six league games. A loss to Newcastle would drop them down the table, but their impressive home head-to-head record (W17, D2, L1 in last 20) suggests they'll likely hold on. However, they've struggled against Newcastle this season, losing three times without scoring. Given Arsenal's strong home league record, having lost just one of their last 27 seasons' final home games (W22, D4), they should secure the point needed for a top-five finish.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Starting XIs

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Kickoff Soon!

The teams are ready and the players are on the field doing their practice. The referee is also out on the field.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Kickoff!

Arsenal are starting to click, enjoying possession and showcasing slick teamwork with neat passing moves as they probe for openings.

2' - ARS 0-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Corner For Magpies

Newcastle's corner kick, delivered by Sandro Tonali, was cleared by the defence. Another cross, this time from Anthony Gordon, was also swiftly dealt with by the opposition. Newcastle's next corner, again taken by Tonali, was headed clear by the defence, denying them a scoring chance.

18' - ARS 0-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: No Goal So Far!

Newcastle are enjoying a spell of possession, patiently passing the ball and waiting for an opening. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly delivers a cross into the box, but the Newcastle defence is alert and deals with the threat.

40' - ARS 0-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Half Time

The first half ended goalless. In the final minutes, Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly sent in a cross that was comfortably dealt with by the Newcastle defence. Before that, Newcastle had enjoyed a spell of possession, probing for an opening with patient passing.

Half Time - ARS 0-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: 2nd Half Starts

Myles Lewis-Skelly received a precise pass in a promising position, but his shot was blocked by an opposition player. In the 51st minute, Declan Rice took the resulting corner kick for Arsenal.

51' - ARS 0-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Declan Rice Strikes!

What a stunning strike! Declan Rice volleyed a perfect shot from distance that flew inside the left post - a truly brilliant goal!

60' - ARS 1-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Yellow Card

Emil Krafth was booked for Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Ben White showed great audacity, attempting a long-range shot that narrowly missed the left post.

72' - ARS 1-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Mikel Arteta Gets Yellow Card

Mikel Arteta's outburst earned him a yellow card from referee Simon Hooper. Meanwhile, Joe Willock's effort inside the box went awry as he blasted the ball over the bar. Newcastle are showcasing great patience and possession, using short passes to control the tempo and waiting for a gap to exploit in the defence.

86' - ARS 1-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Declan Rice's Corner Kick

Gabriel Martinelli's promising solo effort was snuffed out by a defender's block on the edge of the box. Declan Rice's subsequent corner kick was comfortably dealt with by the defence.

90+ 3' - ARS 1-0 NEW

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Full Time

Joe Willock's foul earned him a yellow card, while Kai Havertz was also booked for a similar offence. The referee's decisions were straightforward. David Raya too saw yellow, as expected.

Full Time - ARS 1-0 NEW

That's All From Our Side!

Arsenal won the match against Newcastle United to stay on the second place with one match yet to play. That's all from our side. Thanks and goodnight!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss