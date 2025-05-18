Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Gunners Beat Magpies 1-0 To Stay At Second Place

Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: When Does Action Begin?
The live-action for the Arsenal Vs Newcastle United match of the English Premier League 2024-25 will start at 9:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, 18 May 2025.
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: How To Watch?
The Arsenal Vs Newcastle match of the English Premier League 2024-25 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app in India. The Arsenal Vs Newcastle, English Premier League 2024-25 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Preview
Arsenal's recent form has been shaky, with just one win in their last six league games. A loss to Newcastle would drop them down the table, but their impressive home head-to-head record (W17, D2, L1 in last 20) suggests they'll likely hold on. However, they've struggled against Newcastle this season, losing three times without scoring. Given Arsenal's strong home league record, having lost just one of their last 27 seasons' final home games (W22, D4), they should secure the point needed for a top-five finish.
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Starting XIs
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Kickoff Soon!
The teams are ready and the players are on the field doing their practice. The referee is also out on the field.
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Kickoff!
Arsenal are starting to click, enjoying possession and showcasing slick teamwork with neat passing moves as they probe for openings.
2' - ARS 0-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Corner For Magpies
Newcastle's corner kick, delivered by Sandro Tonali, was cleared by the defence. Another cross, this time from Anthony Gordon, was also swiftly dealt with by the opposition. Newcastle's next corner, again taken by Tonali, was headed clear by the defence, denying them a scoring chance.
18' - ARS 0-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: No Goal So Far!
Newcastle are enjoying a spell of possession, patiently passing the ball and waiting for an opening. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly delivers a cross into the box, but the Newcastle defence is alert and deals with the threat.
40' - ARS 0-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Half Time
The first half ended goalless. In the final minutes, Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly sent in a cross that was comfortably dealt with by the Newcastle defence. Before that, Newcastle had enjoyed a spell of possession, probing for an opening with patient passing.
Half Time - ARS 0-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: 2nd Half Starts
Myles Lewis-Skelly received a precise pass in a promising position, but his shot was blocked by an opposition player. In the 51st minute, Declan Rice took the resulting corner kick for Arsenal.
51' - ARS 0-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Declan Rice Strikes!
What a stunning strike! Declan Rice volleyed a perfect shot from distance that flew inside the left post - a truly brilliant goal!
60' - ARS 1-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Yellow Card
Emil Krafth was booked for Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Ben White showed great audacity, attempting a long-range shot that narrowly missed the left post.
72' - ARS 1-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Mikel Arteta Gets Yellow Card
Mikel Arteta's outburst earned him a yellow card from referee Simon Hooper. Meanwhile, Joe Willock's effort inside the box went awry as he blasted the ball over the bar. Newcastle are showcasing great patience and possession, using short passes to control the tempo and waiting for a gap to exploit in the defence.
86' - ARS 1-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Declan Rice's Corner Kick
Gabriel Martinelli's promising solo effort was snuffed out by a defender's block on the edge of the box. Declan Rice's subsequent corner kick was comfortably dealt with by the defence.
90+ 3' - ARS 1-0 NEW
Arsenal Vs Newcastle, EPL 2024-25 Live Score: Full Time
Joe Willock's foul earned him a yellow card, while Kai Havertz was also booked for a similar offence. The referee's decisions were straightforward. David Raya too saw yellow, as expected.
Full Time - ARS 1-0 NEW
