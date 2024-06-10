Football

ARG Vs ECU: Di Maria Scores Winner As World Champs Win - In Pics

Argentina beat Ecuador in an international friendly at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago. Angel Di Maria scored in the 40th minute, as Rodrigo de Paul set up the Argentine winger who finished the ball inside Ecuador's net brilliantly. Fans who thronged to the stadium, finally got to see Lionel Messi, who entered the pitch in the 56th minute. The Inter Miami forward had the whole stadium chanting his name 'Messi, Messi'. With the Copa America coming up, Argentina will look to build the confidence and morale as much as possible.