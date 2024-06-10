Football

ARG Vs ECU: Di Maria Scores Winner As World Champs Win - In Pics

Argentina beat Ecuador in an international friendly at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago. Angel Di Maria scored in the 40th minute, as Rodrigo de Paul set up the Argentine winger who finished the ball inside Ecuador's net brilliantly. Fans who thronged to the stadium, finally got to see Lionel Messi, who entered the pitch in the 56th minute. The Inter Miami forward had the whole stadium chanting his name 'Messi, Messi'. With the Copa America coming up, Argentina will look to build the confidence and morale as much as possible.

International friendly soccer: Argentina vs Ecuador | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with teammate Nicolas Gonzalez, left, after defeating Ecuador in a international friendly soccer match in Chicago. Ecuador's Kendry Paez, right, looks on.

1/10
Messi battles with Ecuadors Joao Ortiz
Messi battles with Ecuador's Joao Ortiz | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) battles Ecuador's Joao Ortiz (18) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.

2/10
Cristian Romero and Enner Valencia battles for the ball
Cristian Romero and Enner Valencia battles for the ball | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Argentina's Cristian Romero (13) battles Ecuador's Enner Valencia (13) for a header during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.

3/10
Alan Minda battles Gonzalo Montiel for a header
Alan Minda battles Gonzalo Montiel for a header | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Ecuador's Alan Minda (14) battles Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel (4) for a header during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.

4/10
Moises Caicedo and Lautaro Martinez battles for the ball
Moises Caicedo and Lautaro Martinez battles for the ball | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Ecuador's Moises Caicedo battles Argentina's Lautaro Martinez or a loose ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.

5/10
William Pacho and Angel Correa battles for the ball
William Pacho and Angel Correa battles for the ball | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Ecuador's William Pacho (6) moves the ball against Argentina's Angel Correa (21) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.

6/10
Messi looks on from the bench
Messi looks on from the bench | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Argentina's Lionel Messi center, looks on from the bench before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.

7/10
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni looks on from the bench before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.

8/10
Ángel Di María celebrates after scoring a goal
Ángel Di María celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Argentina's Ángel Di María celebrates after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.

9/10
Argentina players celebrate after scoring their first goal
Argentina players celebrate after scoring their first goal | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Argentina's Ángel Di María (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.

10/10
Argentina starting players pose for a photo
Argentina starting players pose for a photo | Photo: AP/Paul Beaty

Argentina starting players pose before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.

