Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates with teammate Nicolas Gonzalez, left, after defeating Ecuador in a international friendly soccer match in Chicago. Ecuador's Kendry Paez, right, looks on.
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) battles Ecuador's Joao Ortiz (18) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.
Argentina's Cristian Romero (13) battles Ecuador's Enner Valencia (13) for a header during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.
Ecuador's Alan Minda (14) battles Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel (4) for a header during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.
Ecuador's Moises Caicedo battles Argentina's Lautaro Martinez or a loose ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.
Ecuador's William Pacho (6) moves the ball against Argentina's Angel Correa (21) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Chicago.
Argentina's Lionel Messi center, looks on from the bench before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni looks on from the bench before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.
Argentina's Ángel Di María celebrates after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.
Argentina's Ángel Di María (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.
Argentina starting players pose before an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador in Chicago.