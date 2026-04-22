Al-Nassr Vs Al Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo And Company Eye Berth In Final

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match between Al-Nassr and the Al-Ahli at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, April 22

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Vikas Patwal
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Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli SC LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26
Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ahli in the semifinal of AFC Champions League Two at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, April 22. X/Al Nassr
Al-Nassr vs Al Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final of the AFC Champions League Two semifinal between Saudi Arabia and Qatar at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, April 22. Jorge Jesus' men are in sublime form and have emerged victorious in all of their last 18 matches. In their last ACL Two match, Al Nassr edged past Al-Wasl to register another top-of-the-line performance to reach the semis. On the other hand, while Al Ahli SC Doha will try to put their best foot forward, however, lack of consistency has been an easy issue for them. The Brigadiers will be up against Al Nassr for the first time and it will be a tough challenge for them to go past.
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Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: The Brigadiers Starting XI

Starting XI: Marwan Badreldin, William Troost-Ekong, Ibrahima Diallo, Julian Draxler, Driss Fettouhi, Sekou Yansane, Erik Exposito, Michel Vlap, Robin Tihi, Aboubacar Doumbouya, Ayoub Amraoui

Bench: Yazan Naim, Islam Yassine, Talal Al Shila, Hilal Mohammed, Othman Alawi, Hamad Mansour, Mohammed Abdulla Al Ishaq, Khaled Radwan, Suhaib Gannan, Ahmed Reyad, Younis Abdelrahman, Nasser Ibrahim

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Faris Najd Starting XI

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha

  • Series: AFC Champions League Two 2025-26

  • Venue: Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

  • Time: 9:30 PM IST

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli DohaLIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Greetings!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of AFC Champions League semifinal between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli Doha at the Zabeel Stadium in UAE on Wednesday, April 22. Stay tuned foe the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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