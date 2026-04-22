Al-Nassr Vs Al Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo And Company Eye Berth In Final

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: The Brigadiers Starting XI
Starting XI: Marwan Badreldin, William Troost-Ekong, Ibrahima Diallo, Julian Draxler, Driss Fettouhi, Sekou Yansane, Erik Exposito, Michel Vlap, Robin Tihi, Aboubacar Doumbouya, Ayoub Amraoui
Bench: Yazan Naim, Islam Yassine, Talal Al Shila, Hilal Mohammed, Othman Alawi, Hamad Mansour, Mohammed Abdulla Al Ishaq, Khaled Radwan, Suhaib Gannan, Ahmed Reyad, Younis Abdelrahman, Nasser Ibrahim
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Faris Najd Starting XI
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Doha
Series: AFC Champions League Two 2025-26
Venue: Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Time: 9:30 PM IST
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli DohaLIVE Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Greetings!
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of AFC Champions League semifinal between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli Doha at the Zabeel Stadium in UAE on Wednesday, April 22. Stay tuned foe the live score and real-time updates of the match.