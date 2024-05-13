Football

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Identifies Gujarat As A Hub For Young Athletes

Kalyan Chaubey, who is also the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) joint secretary, was speaking on the concluding day of the inaugural Gujarat Super League (GSL), played by six teams in a round-robin format

Kalyan Chaubey/X
Kalyan Chaubey Photo: Kalyan Chaubey/X
info_icon

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Sunday said that Gujarat, with its infrastructure and pro-sports policy, has emerged as a hotbed for young athletes to pursue, prosper and take up sports professionally. (More Football News)

Chaubey, who is also the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) joint secretary, was speaking on the concluding day of the inaugural Gujarat Super League (GSL), played by six teams in a round-robin format.

Six franchise teams – Ahmedabad Avengers, Gandhinagar Giants, Karnavati Knights, Saurashtra Spartans, Surat Strikers and Vadodara Warriors participated in the GSL.

Kalyan Chaubey, seen here with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, said his committee will prepare a roadmap for Indian football in 100 days from now. - X (Kalyan Chaubey)
India 'Missing The Bus': AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Blames Misplaced Priorities

BY PTI

All matches were streamed live on FIFA+.

Chaubey said: "A small step in 2010 like a 'Khel Mahakumb', a brainchild of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, not only gave opportunities to millions of youths in sports, but the very initiative has given birth to the idea of 'Khelo India' – a road to becoming a sporting powerhouse."

He said, "After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi took this idea to the nation. Over the decade, Khelo India has produced innumerable athletes for the country. We can all see the results of India's performance in international competitions. Today India has an increased appetite for medals at marque sports events."

