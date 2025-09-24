Football

AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26: Nkunku Gets Off The Mark As Rossoneri Register Easy Win

AC Milan beat 10-man Lecce 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Italian Cup round of 16 and remain in the running for what might be its best chance at a trophy this season. Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic scored after Lecce center back Jamil Siebert was sent off for a foul on Nkunku Milan will next face Lazio — one of the top-eight seeded teams that were given byes in the opening two rounds. Milan wasn’t seeded this season because of its eighth-place finish in Serie A last season. Bologna beat Milan in last season’s Cup final and earned a seed ahead of Milan despite finishing ninth in the league. The eighth-place finish also meant that Milan missed out on European competition for this season. So returning coach Massimiliano Allegri has labeled the Italian Cup as a major objective.

AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Christian Pulisic
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the third goal against Lecce, during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

2/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Christian Pulisic
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the third goal against Lecce, during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

3/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Christopher Nkunku
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Christopher Nkunku, rear center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal against Lecce, during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

4/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, left, and Lecce's Medon Berisha fight for the ball during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

5/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_ Jamil Siebert
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Lecce's Jamil Siebert is seen after receiving a red card during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

6/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Christopher Nkunku
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Christopher Nkunku, and Lecce's Jamil Siebert fight for the ball during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

7/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Santiago Gimenez
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez celebrates after scoring against Lecce during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

8/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Christian Früchtl
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Lecce goalkeeper Christian Früchtl attempts to stop a shot from AC Milan's Christian Pulisic during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

9/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, center right, and Lecce's Danilo Veiga, left, jump for the ball during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

10/10
AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Third Round match photos_Adrien Rabiot
Coppa Italia 2025-26: AC Milan Vs Lecce | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot, right, and Lecce's Mohamed Kaba, left, fight for the ball during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

