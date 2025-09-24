Football

AC Milan Vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26: Nkunku Gets Off The Mark As Rossoneri Register Easy Win

AC Milan beat 10-man Lecce 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Italian Cup round of 16 and remain in the running for what might be its best chance at a trophy this season. Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku and Christian Pulisic scored after Lecce center back Jamil Siebert was sent off for a foul on Nkunku Milan will next face Lazio — one of the top-eight seeded teams that were given byes in the opening two rounds. Milan wasn’t seeded this season because of its eighth-place finish in Serie A last season. Bologna beat Milan in last season’s Cup final and earned a seed ahead of Milan despite finishing ninth in the league. The eighth-place finish also meant that Milan missed out on European competition for this season. So returning coach Massimiliano Allegri has labeled the Italian Cup as a major objective.