AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the third goal against Lecce, during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christopher Nkunku, rear center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the second goal against Lecce, during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, left, and Lecce's Medon Berisha fight for the ball during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Lecce's Jamil Siebert is seen after receiving a red card during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christopher Nkunku, and Lecce's Jamil Siebert fight for the ball during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Santiago Gimenez celebrates after scoring against Lecce during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Lecce goalkeeper Christian Früchtl attempts to stop a shot from AC Milan's Christian Pulisic during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, center right, and Lecce's Danilo Veiga, left, jump for the ball during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot, right, and Lecce's Mohamed Kaba, left, fight for the ball during an Italian Cup qualifying soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.