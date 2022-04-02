FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Groups, Full Schedule, Venues, Kick-off Time - All You Need To Know

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will start on November 21, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in a Group A clash. The draw for the group stage of the 22nd football World Cup was held in Doha, Qatar on April 1. (More Football News)

In an elaborate ceremony at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the confirmed 29 national football teams and three placeholders -- to be decided after the two inter-confederation play-offs and one UEFA play-off -- were divided into eight groups of four teams each.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw set up some intriguing matchups, including a mouth-watering Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski clash in a Group C, Argentina vs Poland fixture. Then, there are heavyweights Spain and Germany in the same group along with Japan.

Uruguay legend Luis Suarez will have another crack at Ghana. Their Group H also includes Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, and South Korea.

Holders France will open their title defence on November 22 with a clash against either Peru/Australia/UAE. Group D also has Denmark.

Brazil, the five-time champions, are in Group G along with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.

Here's what the groups look like:

Group A : Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands;

Group B : England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine;

Group C : Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland;

Group D : France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia;

Group E : Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan;

Group F : Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia;

Group G : Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon;

Group H : Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

Venues

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be played at eight venues - one each in Al Khor, Al Wakrah and Lusail, two in Doha, and three in Al Rayyan.

They are, the biggest first - Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail with 80,000 capacity; Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (60,000), Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan (45,350), Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan (44,740), Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan (40,000), Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah (40,000), Stadium 974 in Doha (40,000) and Al Thumama Stadium in Doha (40,000).

Note:

Groups A, B, E, F: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Groups C, D, G, H: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium

Group stage schedule and fixtures

Nov 21: Group A - Qatar vs Ecuador

Nov 21: Group A - Senegal vs Netherlands

Nov 21: Group B - England vs Iran

Nov 21: Group B - United States vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Nov 22: Group C - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Nov 22: Group C - Mexico vs Poland

Nov 22: Group D - France vs Australia/UAE/Peru

Nov 22: Group D - Denmark vs Tunisia

Nov 23: Group E - Spain vs New Zealand

Nov 23: Group E - Germany vs Japan

Nov 23: Group F - Belgium vs Canada

Nov 23: Group F - Morocco vs Croatia

Nov 24: Group G - Brazil vs Serbia

Nov 24: Group G - Switzerland vs Cameroon

Nov 24: Group H - Portugal vs Ghana

Nov 24: Group H - Uruguay vs South Korea

Nov 25: Group A - Qatar vs Senegal

Nov 25: Group A - Netherlands vs Ecuador

Nov 25: Group B - England vs United States

Nov 25: Group B - Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran

Nov 26: Group C - Argentina vs Mexico

Nov 26: Group C - Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Nov 26: Group D - France vs Denmark

Nov 26: Group D - Tunisia vs Australia/UAE/Peru

Nov 27: Group E - Spain vs Germany

Nov 27: Group E - Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand

Nov 27: Group F - Belgium vs Morocco

Nov 27: Group F - Croatia vs Canada

Nov 28: Group G - Brazil vs Switzerland

Nov 28: Group G - Cameroon vs Serbia

Nov 28: Group H - Portugal vs Uruguay

Nov 28: Group H - South Korea vs Ghana

Nov 29: Group A - Netherlands vs Qatar

Nov 29: Group A - Ecuador vs Senegal

Nov 29: Group B - Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England

Nov 29: Group B - Iran vs United States

Nov 30: Group C - Poland vs Argentina

Nov 30: Group C - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Nov 30: Group D - Tunisia vs France

Nov 30: Group D - Australia/UAE/Peru vs Denmark

Dec 1: Group E - Japan vs Spain

Dec 1: Group E - Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany

Dec 1: Group F - Croatia vs Belgium

Dec 1: Group F - Canada vs Morocco

The two top teams after the group stage will advance to the Round Of 16 (last-16), with each winners entering the quarter-finals. The last-16 clashes will be played from December 3 to 6, while the quarter-finals are scheduled for December 9 and 10.

The semi-finals will be played on December 13 and 14, and the final on December 18. The third-place play-off between the two losing semi-finalists will be played on December 17.

Kick-off time for first two rounds has been confirmed, with matches starting at at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time.