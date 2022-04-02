FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Groups, Full Schedule, Venues, Kick-off Time - All You Need To Know

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will start on November 21, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in a Group A clash. The draw for the group stage of the 22nd football World Cup was held in Doha, Qatar on April 1. (More Football News)
In an elaborate ceremony at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, the confirmed 29 national football teams and three placeholders -- to be decided after the two inter-confederation play-offs and one UEFA play-off -- were divided into eight groups of four teams each.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw set up some intriguing matchups, including a mouth-watering Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski clash in a Group C, Argentina vs Poland fixture. Then, there are heavyweights Spain and Germany in the same group along with Japan.
Uruguay legend Luis Suarez will have another crack at Ghana. Their Group H also includes Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, and South Korea.
Holders France will open their title defence on November 22 with a clash against either Peru/Australia/UAE. Group D also has Denmark.
Brazil, the five-time champions, are in Group G along with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon.
Here's what the groups look like:
Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands;
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine;
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland;
Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia;
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan;
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia;
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon;
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.
Venues
The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be played at eight venues - one each in Al Khor, Al Wakrah and Lusail, two in Doha, and three in Al Rayyan.
They are, the biggest first - Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail with 80,000 capacity; Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor (60,000), Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan (45,350), Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan (44,740), Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan (40,000), Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah (40,000), Stadium 974 in Doha (40,000) and Al Thumama Stadium in Doha (40,000).
Note:
Groups A, B, E, F: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Groups C, D, G, H: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium
Group stage schedule and fixtures
Nov 21: Group A - Qatar vs Ecuador
Nov 21: Group A - Senegal vs Netherlands
Nov 21: Group B - England vs Iran
Nov 21: Group B - United States vs Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
Nov 22: Group C - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Nov 22: Group C - Mexico vs Poland
Nov 22: Group D - France vs Australia/UAE/Peru
Nov 22: Group D - Denmark vs Tunisia
Nov 23: Group E - Spain vs New Zealand
Nov 23: Group E - Germany vs Japan
Nov 23: Group F - Belgium vs Canada
Nov 23: Group F - Morocco vs Croatia
Nov 24: Group G - Brazil vs Serbia
Nov 24: Group G - Switzerland vs Cameroon
Nov 24: Group H - Portugal vs Ghana
Nov 24: Group H - Uruguay vs South Korea
Nov 25: Group A - Qatar vs Senegal
Nov 25: Group A - Netherlands vs Ecuador
Nov 25: Group B - England vs United States
Nov 25: Group B - Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs Iran
Nov 26: Group C - Argentina vs Mexico
Nov 26: Group C - Poland vs Saudi Arabia
Nov 26: Group D - France vs Denmark
Nov 26: Group D - Tunisia vs Australia/UAE/Peru
Nov 27: Group E - Spain vs Germany
Nov 27: Group E - Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand
Nov 27: Group F - Belgium vs Morocco
Nov 27: Group F - Croatia vs Canada
Nov 28: Group G - Brazil vs Switzerland
Nov 28: Group G - Cameroon vs Serbia
Nov 28: Group H - Portugal vs Uruguay
Nov 28: Group H - South Korea vs Ghana
Nov 29: Group A - Netherlands vs Qatar
Nov 29: Group A - Ecuador vs Senegal
Nov 29: Group B - Wales/Scotland/Ukraine vs England
Nov 29: Group B - Iran vs United States
Nov 30: Group C - Poland vs Argentina
Nov 30: Group C - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Nov 30: Group D - Tunisia vs France
Nov 30: Group D - Australia/UAE/Peru vs Denmark
Dec 1: Group E - Japan vs Spain
Dec 1: Group E - Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany
Dec 1: Group F - Croatia vs Belgium
Dec 1: Group F - Canada vs Morocco
The two top teams after the group stage will advance to the Round Of 16 (last-16), with each winners entering the quarter-finals. The last-16 clashes will be played from December 3 to 6, while the quarter-finals are scheduled for December 9 and 10.
The semi-finals will be played on December 13 and 14, and the final on December 18. The third-place play-off between the two losing semi-finalists will be played on December 17.
Kick-off time for first two rounds has been confirmed, with matches starting at at 1pm, 4pm, 7pm and 10pm local time.