Live, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Draw: National Football Teams To Discover Groups

The Missing Stars Some big names will not be in Qatar. But the biggest of the lot is Mohamed Salah. Egypt lost to Sadio Mane's Senegal in the African qualifiers. Erling Haaland will also miss the World Cup with Norway failing to make the cut. Yes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic too with Sweden losing to Robert Lewandowski's Poland in another playoff. Then there are Italian talents. The European champions and one of the most successful teams in FIFA World Cup lost to North Macedonia in a play-off, thus missing the gala for the second successive event.

Spotlight On Safety Of LGBTQ+ Rainbow flags could be taken from fans at the World Cup in Qatar to protect them from being attacked for promoting gay rights, a senior leader overseeing security for the tournament, reports The Associated Press. Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari insisted that LGBTQ couples would be welcomed and accepted in Qatar despite same-sex relations remaining criminalised in the conservative Gulf nation. “If he (a fan) raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, it's not because I really want to, really, take it, to really insult him, but to protect him,” Al Ansari told the AP. “Because if it's not me, somebody else around him might attack (him) ... I cannot guarantee the behavior of the whole people. And I will tell him: Please, no need to really raise that flag at this point.'” Football Supporters Europe and Pride In Football have released a joint statement criticising FIFA and hosts Qatar. 🗣 “We cannot, in good faith, tell our members, LGBT+ people, or allies that this is a #WorldCup for all.”



Protests The day however began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. He used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup. Also, Norwegian Football Federation president, Lise Klaveness, has asked Qatar to decriminalised homosexuality. The former Norway international is a gay herself. According to reports, FIFA had worked to keep the Norwegian's speech off the main Congress agenda, and then gave the floor to rebuttals from a Latin American official and the head of Qatar's organising committee.

And The Pots The 32 spots at the World Cup have been split into four pots based on FIFA's most recent world rankings. But Qatar, the hosts, have been placed in Pot 1, and have been given A1. Meanwhile, the latest FIFA world rankings have been announced. Brazil returned to the No.1 spot for the first time in five years. Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal. Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, United States, Croatia. Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia. Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Scotland/Ukraine/Wales, Australia/UAE/Peru, Costa Rica/New Zealand.

Official Ball And Song The name of the ball is, 'Al Rihla', which means 'the journey' in Arabic. And the title of the song is, 'Hayya Hayya' which can be translated as 'better together'. There will be more songs though. For the record, this is the 14th successive ball that Adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup. Al Rihla, the #OfficialMatchBall of the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup, means ‘the journey’



Who Will Conduct? Some big names, featuring former players and managers, will conduct the draw. Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Tim Cahill (Australia), Ali Daei (Iran), etc. will be in the house, besides other dignitaries.