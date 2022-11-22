Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 Shocks In World Cup History

Argentina’s nervy defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia continued the great World Cup tradition of unexpected results.

Lionel Messi was anonymous for Argentina despite scoring the penalty.
Lionel Messi was anonymous for Argentina despite scoring the penalty. AP
img
Tejas Rane
UPDATED 22 Nov 2022 6:36 pm

One of the contenders for the coveted trophy, Argentina, were comprehensively beaten by less-fancied Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. (More Football News | Match Report)

Despite taking the lead through Lionel Messi (10' minutes), Argentina succumbed, conceding goals to Al Shehri (48' minutes) and Al Dawsari (53'minutes). 
The result is sure to rank among the greatest upsets in the tournament’s history. Let us look at similar shockers in the World Cup over the years.

1) USA 1-0 England (FIFA World Cup 1950)

The Americans are not usually a powerhouse when it comes to football. But in the 1950 World Cup, they stunned the vaunted Englishmen, who had in their ranks names such as Alf Ramsey and Tom Finney. Joe Gaetjens 38th-minute header was enough for the USA to send shockwaves throughout the world.

2) Cameroon 1-0 Argentina (FIFA World Cup 1990)

Argentina's record of upsets goes back a long way. Coming into the tournament, they were the World Cup holders and were led by their talisman, Diego Maradona. In the tournament opener at the San Siro, Cameroon adopted rough tactics to deny their skilled opponents. Halfway into the second half, they got a chance of their own. Francois Omam-Biyik leapt high over the Argentine defence and headed in the winner.

3) France 0-1 Senegal (FIFA World Cup 2002)

The French side boasted some of the best players in the world including Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry. Despite the big names, Senegal remained unfazed by their opposition, as a 30th-minute goal from Papa Bouba Diop was enough to send the French to a numbing defeat. 

4) Netherlands 5-1 Spain (FIFA World Cup 2014)

The Dutch were pitted against Spain in a rematch of the 2010 World Cup. Spain were the reigning European and World champions, and when Xabi Alonso opened the scoring, it seemed business as usual for the Spanish Armada. However, Robin van Persie levelled scores, and then the Dutch shipped in goals to hand Spain their second-biggest loss in the World Cup. 

5) South Korea 2-0 Germany (FIFA World Cup 2018)

The Germans were handed a harsh lesson in football as South Korea defeated them 2-0 during the 2018 event. Kim Young-Gwon scored from a corner and Son Heung-min scored in the dying minutes as the Germans failed to advance to a World Cup knockout for the first time since 1938.

Tags
Sports Fifa Argentina National Football Team Saudi Arabia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Football Lionel Messi South Korea National Football Team Germany National Football Team USA Men’s National Football Team
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: US President Joe Biden Telephones USA Soccer Team Ahead Of USA Vs Wales

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Reveals Its Revenues Ahead Of The Mega Football Tournament

Sports

VP Dhankhar To Attend FIFA World Cup Opening In Qatar

National

City Of Kolkata Gears Up For The Biggest Football Tournament - FIFA World Cup 2022

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Why The West Must Stop Hypocrisy Of Bashing Qatar

International

Fifa World Cup 2022: Not Just Beer, There’s A Strict No On Many Other Things Too In Qatar

Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Gambles On Qatar World Cup To Restore Pride

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Star Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of Qatar World Cup With Thigh Injury

Sports

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Luis Suárez Bites Giorgio Chiellini

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 5 Shocks In World Cup...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina And Lionel Messi...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Borussia Dortmund's Jude...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran Team Make Powerful...