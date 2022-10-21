FIFA World Cup 2022: N'Golo Kante, Paulo Dybala Amongst Big Names To Miss Qatar Date Due To Injury

Football's biggest festival, FIFA World Cup 2022, is around the corner, and will kick-off in Qatar on November 20. But a host of stars might not make it to the World Cup due to injury. Many pundits have put the injury factor down to the leagues that are still in progress across the globe. (More Football News)

Here are some of the top names in world football that will not be present in Qatar:

N'Golo Kante (France)

World Cup winner N'Golo Kante will not play this year's mega tournament, following surgery due to a hamstring injury. The former Leicester City pro has not played since Chelsea's 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur on August 14. With Kante ruled out, French coach Didier Deschamps will ponder on what his midfield options would be in Qatar.

Pedro Neto And Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Portugal might rely heavily on their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, but at 37, the Manchester United forward may find it difficult to carry the weight of his nation's hopes. This is especially so after it came to light that Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Diogo Jota (Liverpool) will both miss the World Cup due to injuries. Jota is out due to calf injury whereas Pedro Neto has left ankle trouble.

Paulo Dybala (Argentina)

Argentina would be going into the World Cup as 'slight' favourites, but could be without the services of Paulo Dybala. The AS Roma forward suffered a very 'bad' injury according to club manager Jose Mourinho during the Serie A tie against Lecce. Despite the attacking talent at Argentina’s disposal, Dybala remains one of the top stars in world football today and with him absent, the South Americans would have to do it the hard way if they are to win the grand prize this year.

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

The forward had a positive start for his new club, Newcastle United, this season when he scored on his debut against Liverpool. But he hurt his thigh during training with his national team during the September international break. "We don't think we'll see Alex back before the World Cup," his manager Eddie Howe said to the press.

Reece James (England)

England manager Gareth Southgate has a serious selection headache, especially in the right-back position, with the recent injury to Chelsea's Reece James. The Englishman injured his knee during the Champions League clash against AC Milan and is out for eight weeks. With Trent Alexander-Arnold's form in doubt and Kyle Walker too spending time on the sidelines, Southgate does not have a long time left before he embarks with his team to Qatar.