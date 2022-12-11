Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: American Writer Grant Wahl Honoured Ahead Of England Vs France Game

A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to Wahl, who died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday.

A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is shown on a screen before ENG vs FRA on Saturday.
A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is shown on a screen before ENG vs FRA on Saturday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 11 Dec 2022 12:50 am

American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England. (More Football News)

A posy of white lilies and a framed photograph of Wahl taken in Qatar was left at the media seat that had been assigned to the 48-year-old journalist who died at the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday.

“Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here,” FIFA said in a statement. 

“Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”

About 20 minutes before the match started, the photograph of Wahl was displayed on big screens in two corners of the stadium. 

An announcement about his death was made to fans who applauded him.

Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday at Lusail Stadium. 

He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He was reporting at his eighth World Cup.

