Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4
Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4
Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3
Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 2 1 1 0 4 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
USA 2 0 2 0 0 2
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 Things You Should Know About Brazil's New Superstar Richarlison

He sold ice-cream to survive a tough childhood, and his skills are anything but plain vanilla. Here are 5 things you should know about Brazil superstar, Richarlison.

Richarlison is sure to take the spotlight with Neymar now out injured.
Richarlison is sure to take the spotlight with Neymar now out injured. AP
img
Tejas Rane
UPDATED 27 Nov 2022 8:18 am

Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison has lit up the FIFA World Cup with his brace against Serbia. The second goal, in which he first controlled the ball and then unleashed a right-footed scissor kick, has been the most beautiful goal of the tournament so far. (More Football News)

With Neymar picking up an injury, more will be expected from the gifted 25-year-old up front as the Samba Boys try to win their sixth World Cup, and their first since 2002. 

Here are 5 things you did not know about Richarlison:

1) Richarlison Sold Ice-Cream And Washed Cars

Richarlison's childhood in the small Brazilian town of Nova Venecia wasn't very kind. The Brazilian helped his father garner some cash by selling ice-cream and chocolates on the streets. He even washed cars and worked in a cafe with his uncle Elton.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo Is His Hero

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model to many budding footballers and Richarlison is one of them. The Brazilian, who thwarted offers across Europe to join English side Watford FC in 2017, said in an interview with The Telegraph, that his hero was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

3) Everton's First Win At Anfield Was Thanks To Richarlison

On 20 February 2021, Richarlison scored the first goal in a 2–0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield, which resulted in Everton's first away win over their city rivals since September 1999.

4) He Advocated Taking Vaccines During COVID-19

When the world faced the threat of COVID-19, many sporting events such as the Premier League had to be halted. However, once the vaccines were out, there were doubters in the sporting world about the side effects of the medication. However, Richarlison was one of the first English Premier League players to promote the importance of vaccines.

5) He Is Brazil's 'Golden' Boy

Richarlison was part of the Brazilian squad that won the Copa America 2019. He followed that up with a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics as well. Qatar World Cup next? We will grab an ice cream and watch what happens.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Richarlison Brazil National Football Team Neymar Tottenham Hotspur Cristiano Ronaldo
