FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Schedule Announced; Bhubaneswar To Host India’s Group Matches

India will play all their round-robin games at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar as FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) jointly announced the schedule of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. This is the first time India is hosting a women's mega showpiece. (More Football News)

Being the hosts, India have been drawn into Group A. The rest of the draws are yet to be finalized. Among the six Group A games, Bhubaneswar will be hosting five of them including India’s while Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa will host the other game from the pool.

DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is the third host of the mega showpiece. The quarterfinals of the competition will be held in Navi Mumbai and Goa (October 21 and 22), followed by the semifinals in Goa (October 26).

The match for the third spot, as well as the showpiece final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, will see a return to Navi Mumbai on October 30. The tournament kicks off on October 11 in Bhubaneswar and Goa.

The official draw of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 will take place on June 24. Besides India, who qualify as hosts, 15 teams have booked their tickets to India from continental competitions.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 comes to #Odisha and the Kalinga Stadium is super excited to host the home team India 🤩



Come on Odisha! Let's cheer for our 🇮🇳 girls as they compete with the best in the world 👏#U17WWC #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/63xE88e4HN — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) June 15, 2022

Morocco, Nigeria and Tanzania form the African trio. For the Moroccans and Tanzanians, their qualification represents a historic breakthrough as both teams qualified for this global youth showpiece for the first time in their history.

India, China and Japan constitute the Asian block while UEFA will be represented by France, Spain and Germany. Canada, Mexico and United States will cover CONCACAF while Brazil, Chile and Colombia form CONMEBOL. New Zealand are the lone Oceania representative.

This is the second time India is hosting a FIFA World Cup. Earlier in 2017, the country successfully hosted FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup which was eventually won by England who defeated Spain 5-2 in the final at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.