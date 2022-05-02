FIFA Punishes Senegal For Fan Disorder, Lasers At Mohamed Salah During 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs

Monday, May 02, 2022
During Senegal vs Egypt 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff game, laser lights were pointed at Mohamed Salah’s face as he was preparing for the decisive penalty kick.

Laser lights pointed at Mohamed Salah's face during the Egypt vs Senegal FIFA World Cup playoffs. Twitter (@amMustaphaHadji)

Updated: 02 May 2022 5:27 pm

FIFA fined Senegal’s football federation 175,000 Swiss francs (USD180,000) on Monday for fan disorder at a 2022 World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout. (More Football News)

Salah's face was a blur of vivid green light when he prepared to take his penalty, which he blasted over the bar. Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar in March with Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane scoring the decisive spot-kick.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee also looked into a pitch invasion by Senegal fans, an offensive banner and the national federation's “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium.”

Senegal was also ordered to play a future competitive game in an empty stadium. The FIFA disciplinary panel also judged dozens of similar cases from 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying games played since January and handed out several other fines and stadium closures.

Nigeria was punished with a 150,000 Swiss francs (USD 154,000) fine and one-game stadium closure. Fans invaded the field in Abuja and there were other incidents of disorder after Nigeria was eliminated at home by Ghana in their playoff.

FIFA imposed fines of 125,000 Swiss francs (USD 128,000) on Congo and 100,000 Swiss francs ($103,000) on Lebanon in similar cases at games against Morocco and Syria, respectively. Both got one-game stadium closures.

Discrimination by fans of Chile and Colombia at their home games, plus other offenses, resulted in total fines of 95,000 Swiss francs (USD 98,000) and 55,000 Swiss francs (USD 56,500), respectively.

