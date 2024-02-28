Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates with his teammate Jeremy Doku after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's second goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, challenges for the ball with Luton Town's Teden Mengi during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.
Newcastle's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, left, celebrates with his teammates after saves last penalty kick during a penalty shootout and win the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn.
Newcastle's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, left, saves a penalty from Blackburn's Dominic Hyam during a penalty shootout during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn.
Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn.
Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu, right, celebrates with Conor Coady and and James Justin, left, after scoring the opening goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, centre right, shoots the ball during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi, right, and Leicester City's Tom Cannon challenge for the ball during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.