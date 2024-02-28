Sports

FA Cup: Five-Star Erling Haaland Takes Manchester City Into Quarter-Finals

In an early morning FA Cup 2023-24 fifth-round duel, star Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarter-finals, courtesy a 6-2 win against Luton. It was his eighth hat-trick in a season-and-a-half with City and the second time he has scored five in a single game for the club. Elsewhere, second-tier leaders Leicester City joined Pep Guardiola’s side in the quarter-finals as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 owing to Abdul Fatawu's extra-time goal. Newcastle United too marched into the last-eight stage via a tense penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 stalemate.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 28, 2024

FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.

1/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates with his teammate Jeremy Doku after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.

2/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.

Advertisement
3/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's second goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.

Advertisement
4/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Luton Town vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, challenges for the ball with Luton Town's Teden Mengi during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England.

Advertisement
5/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Newcastle's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, left, celebrates with his teammates after saves last penalty kick during a penalty shootout and win the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn.

Advertisement
6/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Newcastle's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, left, saves a penalty from Blackburn's Dominic Hyam during a penalty shootout during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn.

7/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn.

8/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Leicester City vs Bournemouth
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Leicester City vs Bournemouth | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu, right, celebrates with Conor Coady and and James Justin, left, after scoring the opening goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

9/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Leicester City vs Bournemouth
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Leicester City vs Bournemouth | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, centre right, shoots the ball during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

10/10
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Leicester City vs Bournemouth
FA Cup 2023-24, Round 5: Leicester City vs Bournemouth | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi, right, and Leicester City's Tom Cannon challenge for the ball during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Tags
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement