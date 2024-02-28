Sports

FA Cup: Five-Star Erling Haaland Takes Manchester City Into Quarter-Finals

In an early morning FA Cup 2023-24 fifth-round duel, star Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarter-finals, courtesy a 6-2 win against Luton. It was his eighth hat-trick in a season-and-a-half with City and the second time he has scored five in a single game for the club. Elsewhere, second-tier leaders Leicester City joined Pep Guardiola’s side in the quarter-finals as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 owing to Abdul Fatawu's extra-time goal. Newcastle United too marched into the last-eight stage via a tense penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 stalemate.