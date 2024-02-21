F1 Pre-Season Testing: Max Verstappen Leads Morning Session In Bahrain - In Pics

Sports

Max Verstappen and Red Bull continued setting the pace on the opening morning of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. As per 12 months ago in the Sakhir desert, each of the three days will be split into two sessions, with the first running from 1000 to 1400 local time and the second from 1500 to 1900. As the morning wore on, reigning world champion Verstappen got down to a time of 1m 32.548s. Charles Leclerc slotted into second for Ferrari, some seven-tenths away from Verstappen, with Fernando Alonso just over a tenth further back in his Aston Martin. Here are some of the best pictures from the pre-season testing.

February 21, 2024

Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Visa, the team previously known as AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu of China steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Williams driver Logan Sargeant of the US steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands puts on his helmet for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

