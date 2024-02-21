F1 Pre-Season Testing: Max Verstappen Leads Morning Session In Bahrain - In Pics

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Visa, the team previously known as AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu of China steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Williams driver Logan Sargeant of the US steers his car for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands puts on his helmet for a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.