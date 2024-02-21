Sports

F1 Pre-Season Testing: Max Verstappen Leads Morning Session In Bahrain - In Pics

Max Verstappen and Red Bull continued setting the pace on the opening morning of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. As per 12 months ago in the Sakhir desert, each of the three days will be split into two sessions, with the first running from 1000 to 1400 local time and the second from 1500 to 1900. As the morning wore on, reigning world champion Verstappen got down to a time of 1m 32.548s. Charles Leclerc slotted into second for Ferrari, some seven-tenths away from Verstappen, with Fernando Alonso just over a tenth further back in his Aston Martin. Here are some of the best pictures from the pre-season testing.