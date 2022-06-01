Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Everton’s Richarlison Charged For Throwing Lit Flare During English Premier League Win Vs Chelsea

Everton rode on Brazilian Richarlison’s crucial strike to beat Chelsea in his team’s successful fight to avoid English Premier League relegation.

Everton’s Richarlison Charged For Throwing Lit Flare During English Premier League Win Vs Chelsea
Richarlison is currently with the Brazil national team for FIFA friendly against South Korea. Twitter (@CBF_Futebol)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 9:49 pm

Everton forward Richarlison was charged on Wednesday with improper conduct for throwing a lit flare off the field after scoring a crucial goal in his team's successful fight to avoid relegation from the English Premier League. (More Football News)

In the celebrations that followed Richarlison's goal that ultimately earned Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea on May 2, a lit blue smoke canister was thrown onto the field by supporters. Richarlison responded by picking the object up and throwing it back in the direction of the stand, although it was unclear where it landed.

The English Football Association said the Brazil international has been charged with a breach of the rules and has until June 8 to provide a response. It was one of a number of important goals scored by Richarlison as Everton stayed up with a match to spare in the recently completed season.

Related stories

English Premier League 2021-22: Everton Survive Drop; Leicester Hold Chelsea - In Pics

Patrick Vieira Involved In Altercation After Crystal Palace's Defeat At Everton, Appears To Kick A Fan - WATCH

Everton Stay In English Premier League With Win Over Crystal Palace; Relegation Fight Between Burnley, Leeds

Tags

Sports Richarlison Everton Chelsea English Premier League English Football Association Football
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read