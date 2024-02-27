EPL: West Ham United Beat Brentford Thanks To Jarrod Bowen - In Pics

West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri scores during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
Brentford's Frank Onyeka jumps over West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
Brentford's Frank Onyeka an West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
Brentford's Ivan Toney, center, dives for a header during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, center, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
Brentford's Neal Maupay, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.
West Ham fans hold up signs in relation to West Ham manager David Moyes, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England.