EPL: West Ham United Beat Brentford Thanks To Jarrod Bowen - In Pics

Jarrod Bowen scored his first English Premier League hat trick for West Ham as they beat Brentford 4-2 and eased pressure on coach David Moyes on Monday. The Hammers’ first win in 2024 ended an eight-game winless run in all competitions. West Ham jumped from 10th to eighth in the league, behind Brighton only on goal difference. Brentford are 16th, five points above the relegation zone. Bowen was already West Ham’s top goal-scorer but he hadn’t scored in the league since before Christmas, and he broke that drought in spectacular fashion.