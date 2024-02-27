Sports

EPL: West Ham United Beat Brentford Thanks To Jarrod Bowen - In Pics

Jarrod Bowen scored his first English Premier League hat trick for West Ham as they beat Brentford 4-2 and eased pressure on coach David Moyes on Monday. The Hammers’ first win in 2024 ended an eight-game winless run in all competitions. West Ham jumped from 10th to eighth in the league, behind Brighton only on goal difference. Brentford are 16th, five points above the relegation zone. Bowen was already West Ham’s top goal-scorer but he hadn’t scored in the league since before Christmas, and he broke that drought in spectacular fashion.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 27, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

1/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri scores during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

2/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

Advertisement
3/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Frank Onyeka jumps over West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

Advertisement
4/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Frank Onyeka an West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

Advertisement
5/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Ivan Toney, center, dives for a header during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

Advertisement
6/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

7/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, center, scores during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

8/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Brentford's Neal Maupay, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

9/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, London.

10/10
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United vs Brentford | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

West Ham fans hold up signs in relation to West Ham manager David Moyes, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement