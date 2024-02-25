Sports

EPL: Manchester City Win 1-0 At AFC Bournemouth Thanks To Phil Foden - In Pics

Manchester City moved a point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with a hard-fought victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. City took their time to come into third gear but took the lead midway through the first half when Phil Foden steered home after Erling Haaland's shot was saved by Neto. Cherries striker Dominic Solanke did trouble City keeper Ederson but City held firm to go second in the EPL table and a point behind Liverpool.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 25, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/David Cliff

Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

1/7
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/David Cliff
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, center, dribbles the ball in front of Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

2/7
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/David Cliff
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi, right, challenges Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Advertisement
3/7
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/David Cliff
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Referee Jarred Gillett shows a yellow card to Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi as Manchester City's Erling Haaland, bottom, lies on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Advertisement
4/7
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/David Cliff
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi, center, and Marcos Senesi, right, chase Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Advertisement
5/7
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/David Cliff
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Nathan Ake, top, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Advertisement
6/7
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/David Cliff
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

7/7
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2023-24: Bournemouth vs Manchester City | Photo: David Cliff
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Rodrigo attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement