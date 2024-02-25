Sports

EPL: Manchester City Win 1-0 At AFC Bournemouth Thanks To Phil Foden - In Pics

Manchester City moved a point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with a hard-fought victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. City took their time to come into third gear but took the lead midway through the first half when Phil Foden steered home after Erling Haaland's shot was saved by Neto. Cherries striker Dominic Solanke did trouble City keeper Ederson but City held firm to go second in the EPL table and a point behind Liverpool.