EPL: Manchester City Win 1-0 At AFC Bournemouth Thanks To Phil Foden - In Pics

Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, center, dribbles the ball in front of Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi, right, challenges Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Referee Jarred Gillett shows a yellow card to Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi as Manchester City's Erling Haaland, bottom, lies on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi, center, and Marcos Senesi, right, chase Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Nathan Ake, top, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester City's Rodrigo attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England.