Sports

EPL: Arsenal Beat Luton Town 2-0, Return To Top Of Points Table - In Pics

Arsenal managed to secure a victory against Luton Town, moving back to the top of the Premier League table despite the absence of their leading scorer Bukayo Saka who was out due to injury. The Gunners' much-changed side defeated their hard-working opponents, allowing them to surpass Liverpool at the summit. Captain Martin Odegaard scored the opening goal of the match in the 24th minute, taking advantage of Emile Smith Rowe's tackle on Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. The Gunners doubled their lead just before the half-time whistle when Daiki Hashioka accidentally put the ball into his own team's net while trying to stop Reiss Nelson's attack after Smith Rowe was given too much space in the penalty area.