Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
EPL 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s Hat-trick Helps Manchester City Consolidate Lead At Top

Manchester City now have 63 points to their credit from 25 games. They are 12 points clear of second-placed Liverpool.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal. AP

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 10:44 am

Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City beat Norwich 4-0 to move 12 points clear in the English Premier League on Saturday. (More Football News)

Phil Foden also scored at Carrow Road as City extended its unbeaten run in the league to 15 games.

Second-placed Liverpool has two games in hand over City, starting away to last-placed Burnley on Sunday.

City manager Pep Guardiola rested key players and didn’t even need to bring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne or Joao Cancelo off the bench, keeping them fresh for Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sterling curled the opening goal into the far corner after a mistake by Norwich defender Max Aarons in the 31st, and Foden showed some fancy footwork to get the ball out of his feet and bundle it just over the line in the 48th after his initial shot was blocked.

Sterling made it 3-0 in the 70th by nodding in from close range after Ruben Dias directed a cross from Foden back across the face of goal, and then stepped up to take a penalty in the 90th after substitute Liam Delap was fouled.

His kick was saved by Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn, but the ball fell kindly for Sterling to tap into an unguarded net and complete his hat trick.

