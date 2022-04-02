Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
EPL 2021-22: Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan Help Manchester City Beat Burnley FC 2-0

First-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan at Turf Moor helped Manchester City keep one-point lead over Liverpool FC.

Kevin De Bruyne runs for the ball during EPL 2021-22 match between Burnley FC and Manchester City. AP

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 12:17 am

Manchester City responded to the challenge laid down by title rival Liverpool by winning at Burnley 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday to stay in first place heading into the seismic meeting of the top two next weekend. (More Football News)

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan scored first-half goals at Turf Moor to keep City in a one-point lead over Liverpool with eight games remaining.

Liverpool beat Watford by the same scoreline a few hours earlier but City had no problems matching its title rival, delivering a composed display and ultimately a customary win over next-to-last Burnley.

De Bruyne rifled a rising effort into the top corner following a lay-off from Raheem Sterling to put City ahead in the fifth minute, and the two combined for Gundogan’s 25th-minute goal, too.

Sterling exchanged a one-two with De Bruyne before squaring the ball to Gundogan, whose shot took the slightest deflection off defender James Tarkowski and ricocheted into the net.

