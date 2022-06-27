Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Eoin Morgan, England White-ball Captain, Set To Retire From International Cricket - Report

Eoin Morgan led England to their first World Cup title in 2019. He is also England's leading scorer in both ODIs and T20Is.

Eoin Morgan, England White-ball Captain, Set To Retire From International Cricket - Report
During his seven-and-a-half years in charge, England emerged as a dominant force in the limited-overs formats. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 6:29 pm

England's ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket. An announcement is likely to be made on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The Guardian reported night that Morgan was considering his future and he looks set to announce his international retirement.

Eoin Morgan became captain of the England T20 side in 2012, then also took charge of the ODI side in 2014.

During his seven-and-a-half years in charge, England emerged as a dominant force in the limited-overs formats, and they won their first-ever World Cup in 2019.

Related stories

Mayank Agarwal Called Up For India Vs England Fifth Test Match In Edgbaston

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: England Need 113 Runs To Complete Series Sweep Against New Zealand - Day 4 In Pics

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

But the right-handed batter has been struggling with injury issues and missed Wednesday's third and final ODI against the Netherlands with a "groin niggle".

Jos Buttler, who led the team in Morgan's absence to a 3-0 series win in the Netherlands, is the favourite to take over the reins.

Morgan, 35, made England debut in an ODI against Scotland on August 5 in 2006, and has since played 248 ODIs, 115 T20Is and 16 Tests, scoring 7701, 2458 and 700 runs respectively.

His runs and matches in the ODIs and T20Is are England records.

England's Test side, led by Ben Stokes, are on the cusp of sealing a 3-0 series sweep against visiting England. On the final day of the third Test, they need 113 runs.

They will next face India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham starting July 1.

It will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs.

Tags

Sports Cricket Eoin Morgan Retirement England National Cricket Team Cricket World Cup ODI World Cup Jos Buttler Ben Stokes Sports Injury
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read