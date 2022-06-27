Eoin Morgan, England White-ball Captain, Set To Retire From International Cricket - Report

England's ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket. An announcement is likely to be made on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The Guardian reported night that Morgan was considering his future and he looks set to announce his international retirement.

Eoin Morgan became captain of the England T20 side in 2012, then also took charge of the ODI side in 2014.

During his seven-and-a-half years in charge, England emerged as a dominant force in the limited-overs formats, and they won their first-ever World Cup in 2019.

But the right-handed batter has been struggling with injury issues and missed Wednesday's third and final ODI against the Netherlands with a "groin niggle".

Jos Buttler, who led the team in Morgan's absence to a 3-0 series win in the Netherlands, is the favourite to take over the reins.

Morgan, 35, made England debut in an ODI against Scotland on August 5 in 2006, and has since played 248 ODIs, 115 T20Is and 16 Tests, scoring 7701, 2458 and 700 runs respectively.

His runs and matches in the ODIs and T20Is are England records.

England's Test side, led by Ben Stokes, are on the cusp of sealing a 3-0 series sweep against visiting England. On the final day of the third Test, they need 113 runs.

They will next face India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham starting July 1.

It will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs.