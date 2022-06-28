Eoin Morgan, England's 2019 Cricket World Cup-winning Captain, Retires

England's ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Tuesday confirmed the development. (More Cricket News)

It was earlier reported that Eoin Morgan was considering his future and he looked set to announce his international retirement.

"I'm hugely proud of what I have achieved, but what I will cherish and remember most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know," Morgan was quoted as saying by the ECB.

"I'm hugely proud of what I have achieved, but what I will cherish and remember most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know."#ThankYouMorgs 👏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

Eoin Morgan became captain of the England T20 side in 2012, then also took charge of the ODI side in 2014. He was also part of the England team that won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in 2010.

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

"To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point," Morgan said.

During his seven-and-a-half years in charge, England emerged as a dominant force in the limited-overs formats, and they won their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019.

Eoin Morgan also thanked his "teammates, coaches, supporters, and those behind the scenes" who have helped him during his career.

"I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement."

Born in Dublin, Eoin Morgan initially represented but switched allegiance in 2009 to play for England. He first played for England on May 24, 2009 in an ODI against the West Indies in Bristol.

Morgan captained England 126 times in ODI and 72 in T20I matches, a record shared with legendary Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a storied carrier, Morgan also holds the world record for the highest number of sixes in an ODI innings, 17 against Afghanistan at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Hailing Morgan as an innovator, motivator and champion, the ECB shared a series of tweets highlighting the 35-year-old's achievements.

You’ve changed English cricket forever.



An innovator 🏏 A motivator 💪 A champion 🏆



Your legacy will live on...#ThankYouMorgs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a32SSvCDXI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

For over 13 years, it's been an absolute pleasure, Morgs 🙌#ThankYouMorgs 👏 pic.twitter.com/sm0D3DV8yT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

But the right-handed batter has been struggling with injury issues and missed Wednesday's third and final ODI against the Netherlands with a "groin niggle".

Jos Buttler, who led the team in Morgan's absence to a 3-0 series win in the Netherlands, is the favourite to take over the reins.

Morgan made his international debut (for Ireland) in an ODI against Scotland on August 5 in 2006, and has since played 248 ODIs, 115 T20Is and 16 Tests, scoring 7701, 2458 and 700 runs respectively.

His runs and matches in the ODIs and T20Is are England records.

Summing up Eoin Morgan's achievement, England's managing director said that "It will be wrong to think Eoin's legacy was just winning the World Cup in 2019; it is far greater than that.

"As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game has been played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.

"He is, without question, the best leader I have seen. I wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice praised Morgan’s innovative batting and astute captaincy.

"Eoin was an exceptional talent from his early days with the Ireland team and over the years he developed into a top-class batter and captain, leading England’s resurgence in limited overs cricket culminating in that quite extraordinary World Cup victory at Lord’s in 2019.

On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate him for an outstanding career and wish him every success in the next phase of his career.”

Earlier this year, Eoin Morgan was knighted for his services to the game of cricket.



