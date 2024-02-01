Chelsea players cheer supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
English Premier League: Youngster Conor Bradley Shines As Reds Thrash Chelsea 4-1 At Anfield - In Pics
Liverpool defender Conor Bradley set up two goals and scored one as the Reds soared to the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 thumping victory over a beleagured Chelsea side. Diogo Jota opened the scoring as he riggled through the Chelsea defence before Bradley doubled the score. Dominik Szoboszlai made it three in the second half. Blues striker Christopher Nkunku put through the Liverpool net to bring some joy to their travelling supporters. However Luis Diaz's 79th goal was enough to suggest that the Reds do mean business in the EPL this season.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez runs with the ball after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Conor Bradley, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Conor Bradley, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Conor Bradley scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.
Liverpool supporters wave flags during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea, at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England.