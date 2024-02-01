Sports

English Premier League: Youngster Conor Bradley Shines As Reds Thrash Chelsea 4-1 At Anfield - In Pics

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley set up two goals and scored one as the Reds soared to the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 thumping victory over a beleagured Chelsea side. Diogo Jota opened the scoring as he riggled through the Chelsea defence before Bradley doubled the score. Dominik Szoboszlai made it three in the second half. Blues striker Christopher Nkunku put through the Liverpool net to bring some joy to their travelling supporters. However Luis Diaz's 79th goal was enough to suggest that the Reds do mean business in the EPL this season.