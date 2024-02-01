Sports

English Premier League, Manchester City Vs Burnley: Erling Haaland Returns But Julian Alvarez Steals The Show - In Pics

Star striker Erling Haaland was upstaged by his fellow teammate Julian Alvarez who struck two goals to cruise to a comfortable 3-1 win over struggling Burnley at the Etihad. The 2022 World Cup winner took the man-of-the-match honours by becoming just the 10th player to score two goals or more on their birthday in a Premier League game. The win puts the reigning champions five points behind leader Liverpool with a game in hand and are also level with third-placed Arsenal.