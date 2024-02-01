Manchester City's Jack Grealish, left, looks after a young boy who ran onto the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
English Premier League, Manchester City Vs Burnley: Erling Haaland Returns But Julian Alvarez Steals The Show - In Pics
Star striker Erling Haaland was upstaged by his fellow teammate Julian Alvarez who struck two goals to cruise to a comfortable 3-1 win over struggling Burnley at the Etihad. The 2022 World Cup winner took the man-of-the-match honours by becoming just the 10th player to score two goals or more on their birthday in a Premier League game. The win puts the reigning champions five points behind leader Liverpool with a game in hand and are also level with third-placed Arsenal.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Burnley's Ameen Al-Dakhil, left, and Manchester City's Phil Foden, centre, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Manchester City's Rodrigo, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, left, and Burnley's Lyle Foster challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Manchester City players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, centre, shoots to score his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Burnley's Ameen Al-Dakhil and Manchester City's John Stones, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.