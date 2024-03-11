Sports

English Premier League: Liverpool Hold Manchester City To 1-1 Draw - In Pics

Liverpool fought back to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the last English Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola before the German coach steps down at the end of the season. Alexis Mac Allister struck a 50th-minute penalty to cancel out John Stones’ first-half strike at Anfield, Associated Press reported. Stones converted from Kevin De Bruyne’s corner in the 23rd. Mac Allister equalized five minutes into the second half after City goalkeeper Ederson brought down Darwin Nunez in the box. The draw kept second-place Liverpool one point ahead of defending champions City in third and behind leader Arsenal on goal difference. Arsenal moved to the top after a 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, center right, applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. The match ended 1-1.

1/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

2/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk passes the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement
3/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, foreground, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

4/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Kyle Walker, left, and Liverpool's Luis Diaz fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement
5/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, foreground, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement
6/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, right, and Liverpool's Luis Diaz fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Advertisement
7/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, makes an attempt to score against Manchester City's goalkeeper Stefan Ortega during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

8/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, celebrates after scoring a penalty, his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

9/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Manchester City's John Stones celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

10/10
English%20Premier%20League%202023-24%3A%20Liverpool%20vs%20Manchester%20City
English Premier League 2023-24: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Liverpool's Luis Diaz controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.

Tags

English Premier League

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement