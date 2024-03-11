Sports

English Premier League: Liverpool Hold Manchester City To 1-1 Draw - In Pics

Liverpool fought back to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the last English Premier League clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola before the German coach steps down at the end of the season. Alexis Mac Allister struck a 50th-minute penalty to cancel out John Stones’ first-half strike at Anfield, Associated Press reported. Stones converted from Kevin De Bruyne’s corner in the 23rd. Mac Allister equalized five minutes into the second half after City goalkeeper Ederson brought down Darwin Nunez in the box. The draw kept second-place Liverpool one point ahead of defending champions City in third and behind leader Arsenal on goal difference. Arsenal moved to the top after a 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.