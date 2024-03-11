Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, center right, applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. The match ended 1-1.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk passes the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, foreground, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Manchester City's Kyle Walker, left, and Liverpool's Luis Diaz fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, right, and Liverpool's Luis Diaz fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, makes an attempt to score against Manchester City's goalkeeper Stefan Ortega during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, celebrates after scoring a penalty, his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Manchester City's John Stones celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.