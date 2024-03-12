Sports

EPL: Cole Palmer Leads Chelsea To 3-2 Win Over Newcastle United - In Pics

Cole Palmer starred with a goal and an assist as Chelsea beat Newcastle United 3-2 in a pulsating English Premier League 2023-24 match on Tuesday (March 12, 2024). In the presence of England manager Gareth Southgate, the 21-year-old Palmer pulled the strings in midfield for the London club. His 11th goal this season made him the sixth Chelsea player to score in five consecutive league matches. Chelsea have not lost a league game at home in the month of March since 2001, Associated Press reported. The result cut the four-point gap between Newcastle in 10th and Chelsea in 11th to one point. Palmer’s goal came 12 minutes into the second half. He found space just outside the Newcastle penalty area and fired home a low shot.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino celebrates with Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

1/9
Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Advertisement
2/9
English%20Premier%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Newcastle%20United
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Malo Gusto controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Advertisement
3/9
English%20Premier%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Newcastle%20United
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

4/9
English%20Premier%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Newcastle%20United
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Advertisement
5/9
English%20Premier%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Newcastle%20United
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Advertisement
6/9
English%20Premier%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Newcastle%20United
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Advertisement
7/9
English%20Premier%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Newcastle%20United
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chelsea's Cole Palmer, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

8/9
English%20Premier%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Newcastle%20United
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

9/9
English%20Premier%20League%3A%20Chelsea%20vs%20Newcastle%20United
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, left, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Tags

Newcastle United

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement