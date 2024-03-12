Sports

EPL: Cole Palmer Leads Chelsea To 3-2 Win Over Newcastle United - In Pics

Cole Palmer starred with a goal and an assist as Chelsea beat Newcastle United 3-2 in a pulsating English Premier League 2023-24 match on Tuesday (March 12, 2024). In the presence of England manager Gareth Southgate, the 21-year-old Palmer pulled the strings in midfield for the London club. His 11th goal this season made him the sixth Chelsea player to score in five consecutive league matches. Chelsea have not lost a league game at home in the month of March since 2001, Associated Press reported. The result cut the four-point gap between Newcastle in 10th and Chelsea in 11th to one point. Palmer’s goal came 12 minutes into the second half. He found space just outside the Newcastle penalty area and fired home a low shot.