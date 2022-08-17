Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
ENG Vs SA, 1st Test, Live Scores: South Africa Bowl First Against England At Lord's

The first Test match between England and South Africa at Lord's, London starts Wednesday. England lead South Africa 64-34 in the head-to-head record.

The last time the two teams met at Lord's, England beat South Africa by 211 runs in 2017.
The last time the two teams met at Lord's, England beat South Africa by 211 runs in 2017.

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 3:36 pm

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first Test match at Lord's, London Wednesday.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

This is the 154th meeting between the two teams. England lead South Africa 64-34 in the head-to-head record. England have also won the three outings against the Proteas. In fact, England are 7-3 in the last ten matches against South Africa.

The last time the two teams met at Lord's, England beat South Africa by 211 runs in 2017.

Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

The Proteas won the preceding three-match T20I series 2-1, while the tour-opening ODIs ended in a 1-1 draw.

