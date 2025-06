Sports

Ecuador 0-0 Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Toothless Vinicius Fails To Inspire In Ancelotti’s Debut

Ecuador held Brazil to a goalless draw in Matchday 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Thursday, 5 June, in what was manager Carlo Ancelotti’s debut for the visitors. Despite the attacking intent shown by Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior, Brazil could not create enough chances to break down the Ecuadorian defence. The hosts, needing just three points to secure automatic qualification, also failed to trouble Alisson’s goal for most of the match, resulting in a debut match devoid of quality and flair.