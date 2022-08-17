Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Durand Cup 2022: Odisha FC Thrash NorthEast United 6-0

As many as five Odisha FC players scored in the one-sided match Durand Cup 2022, Group D match against NorthEast United.

Besides Odisha FC and NorthEast United, Group D also has Army Green, Kerala Blasters and Sudeva Delhi.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 9:50 pm

Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup opener in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Jerry opened the scoring in the 15th minute, producing a fine finish to a well-worked-out team move.

Eleven minutes later goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte got into the act with an accurate throw-out across the field to find Nandhakumar Sekar on the left.

The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner. Jerry got his second (37'), getting at the end of a Raynier, Pedro, Nadha move to put the game at rest.

In what turned out to be a clinical performance in the end, Josep Gombau's side produced a late dazzle in the second half to complete the rout.

Gombau brought out his substitutes and all three responded with goals.

Isak scored with a brilliant header off a Nandha corner in the 81st minute, and then, Diego Muricio found the net with a wonderful free-kick (87').

Thoiba Singh (90') in the final minute of the game tapped in to make it a day to forget for the team from the northeast.

