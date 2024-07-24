Sports

Death Valley Ultramarathon: Runners Set Off In 'Toughest Foot Race In World' - Check Pics

During a rainstorm that partially obscured the light of a nearly full moon, 97 runners pushed off in desolate Death Valley with the launch of a 48-hour annual ultramarathon billed as the world’s toughest foot race — the Badwater 135. After starting late Monday night, the men and women ranging in age from 19 to 69 and hailing from 21 countries and 26 U.S. states, are running amid an excessive heat warning.

Badwater Ultramarathon 2024 | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

A runner passes by a sign warning traffic of the race on Route 66 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.

2/10
A runner races with a headlamp
A runner races with a headlamp | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

A runner races with a headlamp and a safety vest under a moon light sky during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, Californnia.

3/10
View of California Route 190
View of California Route 190 | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

This long exposure image shows the path of runners and their support vehicles under a moon light sky on California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.

4/10
Badwater annual ultramarathon in Death Valley
Badwater annual ultramarathon in Death Valley | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

A runner and their pacer run as the sun rises behind them on California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.

5/10
Ivan Penalba Lopez from Spain and his pacer
Ivan Penalba Lopez from Spain and his pacer | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

Ivan Penalba Lopez, left, from Spain, and his pacer run as the sun rises during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, Californnia.

6/10
Chad Wolf from Cincinnati
Chad Wolf from Cincinnati | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

Chad Wolf from Cincinnati, is sprayed down to deal with the heat on Route 66 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.

7/10
Karla Kent stretches during a brief pause
Karla Kent stretches during a brief pause | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

Karla Kent stretches during a brief pause along California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.

8/10
Runners during the worlds toughest foot race in Death Valley
Runners during the world's toughest foot race in Death Valley | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

Runners start uphill at sunrise on California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.

9/10
Death Valley Ultramarathon 2024
Death Valley Ultramarathon 2024 | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

A crew member looks after a runners feet in alongside California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.

10/10
Runner Caryn Lubetsky
Runner Caryn Lubetsky | Photo: AP/Ty ONeil

The self proclaimed "Death Valley cheerleaders" cheer and spray water at runner Caryn Lubetsky, from Miami Shores, Florida on California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Aim To Go Top Of Table
  2. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Bat First In Do-Or-Die Match
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  4. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
Football News
  1. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  2. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  3. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  4. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  2. Saturn, Moon To Form Rare 'Lunar Occultation' On July 25, Some Cities In India To Witness
  3. Day In Pics: July 24, 2024
  4. Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted After Touching Iron Gate On Waterlogged Street; BJP Slams AAP
  5. Waterlogging In Delhi After Rains
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  2. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Be Honoured With Gold Coin Issued By Grevin Museum, Paris
  4. 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Trailer Review: Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga Up The Ante With Their Electrifying Chemistry As Joker And Harley Quinn
  5. Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Back To Back Box Office Flops: You Have To Learn To See The Silver Lining
US News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  4. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  5. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
World News
  1. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Seeking 'Common Ground' With China In Talks On Ending War With Russia
  2. Typhoon Gaemi: 8 Dead In Philippines; Offices Closed In Taiwan Ahead Of Storm
  3. Nepal Plane Crash: Exact Moment Of Mishap At Kathmandu Airport | On Cam
  4. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  5. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Paris Olympics Football Event To Kick Off
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves