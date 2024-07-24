Sports

Death Valley Ultramarathon: Runners Set Off In 'Toughest Foot Race In World' - Check Pics

During a rainstorm that partially obscured the light of a nearly full moon, 97 runners pushed off in desolate Death Valley with the launch of a 48-hour annual ultramarathon billed as the world’s toughest foot race — the Badwater 135. After starting late Monday night, the men and women ranging in age from 19 to 69 and hailing from 21 countries and 26 U.S. states, are running amid an excessive heat warning.