Death Valley Ultramarathon: Runners Set Off In 'Toughest Foot Race In World' - Check Pics

A runner passes by a sign warning traffic of the race on Route 66 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.
A runner races with a headlamp and a safety vest under a moon light sky during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, Californnia.
This long exposure image shows the path of runners and their support vehicles under a moon light sky on California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.
A runner and their pacer run as the sun rises behind them on California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.
Ivan Penalba Lopez, left, from Spain, and his pacer run as the sun rises during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, Californnia.
Chad Wolf from Cincinnati, is sprayed down to deal with the heat on Route 66 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.
Karla Kent stretches during a brief pause along California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.
Runners start uphill at sunrise on California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.
A crew member looks after a runners feet in alongside California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.
The self proclaimed "Death Valley cheerleaders" cheer and spray water at runner Caryn Lubetsky, from Miami Shores, Florida on California Route 190 during the Badwater 135 mile (217 kilometer) ultramarathon in Death Valley, California.