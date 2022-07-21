Davis Cup 2022: India Squad For World Group 1 Tie Against Norway Announced - Check Squad

India on Wednesday named a full-strength squad for the upcoming Davis Cup 2022, World Group 1 tie against Norway. The matches will be played at Lillehammer, Noway on September 16 and 17, 2022. (More Tennis News)

The six-man playing team includes Ramkumar Ramanathan (ranked 196), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (295), Rohan Bopanna (21 in doubles), Yuki Bhambri (571), Sasikumar Mukund (431) and Sumit Nagpal (565).

Sumit Nagal, who underwent a hip surgery in November 2021, is making comeback to the Indian Davis Cup team, while doubles specialist Divij Sharan was dropped.

Rohit Rajpal will be the team captain, while Zeeshan Ali will be the coach.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) in a release said that a virtual team selection meeting, chaired by Nadan Bal, was held on Wednesday (July 7).

The players were selected "based on the availability & performance," it added.

India and Norway have never clashed in the history of the Davis Cup. India are one of the seeded teams (25th) in the World Group I play-offs, but Norway has world number 8th Casper Ruud, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

Norway lost to Kazakhstan in the qualifying round and were dropped to World Group I, while India defeated Denmark to gain the promotion.

Other Group I matches are: Austria vs Pakistan, Colombia vs Turkey, Israel vs Czech Republic, Uzbekistan vs Japan, Ecuador vs Switzerland, Peru vs Chile, Portugal vs Brazil, Ukraine vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Romania, Finland vs New Zealand and Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Mexico.