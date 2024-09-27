Zim Afro T10: Avishka Fernando Fifty Pushes NYS Lagos Strikers Into Play-offs

The NYS Lagos Strikers qualified for the play-offs of the Zim Afro T10 after beating Cape Town Samp Army by 42 runs in the tournament going on in Harare. Avishka Fernando was the star of the show for Strikers as his explosive 66 set the stage for the Lagos team to notch up their fourth win of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
The game was set in motion by the brilliant opening innings of Rassie van der Dussen (51 runs) and Avishka Fernando (66) who combined to form an explosive opening partnership that helped NYS Lagos win by a commanding 42 runs in an exciting encounter.
Avishka Fernando expressing his satisfaction with his steady scoring throughout the competition shares, “Yes, in this tournament I managed to get runs in all games that I played so I’m happy about that. I can’t wait to maintain this form in the remaining games.
After taking the field first the NYS Lagos batted brilliantly to score a solid 133/2 in their 10 overs. In reply, the Cape Town Samp Army got off to a fast start thanks to contributions of a perfect above 70 runs score from Jack Taylor and Brian Bennett. However big hitters were restricted by the skillful bowling of Oshane Thomas. In the end NYS Lagos won by 42 runs for the day and qualified for the following round.
Talking about NYS Lagos Strikers Squad playing the right team sport, Avishka shared, “As a team, we’re thrilled to have qualified for the next stage. We're taking it game by game, and our goal is to finish this tournament on a high note."
Discussing his approach in the shorter format of the game, Fernando revealed his strategy for contributing to the teams score without fixating on individual milestones, “I wasn’t focused on scoring a hundred in this innings. In a 10-over match, it's crucial to communicate with my batting partner and focus on building a solid total for the team, that was the plan."