Zim Afro T10: Avishka Fernando Fifty Pushes NYS Lagos Strikers Into Play-offs

After taking the field first the NYS Lagos batted brilliantly to score a solid 133/2 in their 10 overs. In reply, the Cape Town Samp Army got off to a fast start thanks to contributions of a perfect above 70 runs score from Jack Taylor and Brian Bennett. However big hitters were restricted by the skillful bowling of Oshane Thomas. In the end NYS Lagos won by 42 runs for the day and qualified for the following round.