WPL 2024: Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan Set To Sparkle At Opening Ceremony

Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is set to illuminate the opening ceremony stage of Women's Premiere League 2024 aka 'Cricket ka Queendom'. The cricket tournament, featuring five teams, is gearing up for its second edition, with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals on February 23, Friday in Bengaluru. (WPL Streaming |More Cricket News)

Khan, who recently won the Dada Saheb Falke award for best actor, and has been enthralling fans with back-to-back blockbuster movies like Pathan, Jawan and Dunki isn't new to the cricket world. He is the owner of the two-time Indian Premier League-winning franchise club Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he doesn't own any teams in WPL as of now.

The other Bollywood stars set to feature in the opening ceremony of WPL 2024 to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 6:30 PM IST include the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and Tiger Shroff.