Cricket

WPL 2024: Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan Set To Sparkle At Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, which is commencing on February 23, Friday, will be lit up by a plethora of stars, including Bollywood's iconic superstar Shahrukh Khan

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 22, 2024

Shahrukh Khan. (File Photo)
Shahrukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is set to illuminate the opening ceremony stage of Women's Premiere League 2024 aka 'Cricket ka Queendom'. The cricket tournament, featuring five teams, is gearing up for its second edition, with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals on February 23, Friday in Bengaluru. (WPL Streaming |More Cricket News)

Khan, who recently won the Dada Saheb Falke award for best actor, and has been enthralling fans with back-to-back blockbuster movies like Pathan, Jawan and Dunki isn't new to the cricket world. He is the owner of the two-time Indian Premier League-winning franchise club Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he doesn't own any teams in WPL as of now.

The other Bollywood stars set to feature in the opening ceremony of WPL 2024 to be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 6:30 PM IST include the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and Tiger Shroff.

The inaugural season of Women's Premier League was dominated by the Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur, winning the final match against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. The other three teams participating are - UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants.

In their quest to win the WPL 2024 trophy, teams have reorganized their squad, let go of some players, and acquired others in the auction, investing up to 2 crore INR on some of the star players. Following are some of the highest-priced players at the 2024 WPL auction:

Annabel Sutherland from Australia, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.

India's all-rounder Kashvee Gautam, who was picked up by Gujarat Giants for INR 2 Crore. Unfortunately, Gautam is unable to play due to injury and has been replaced by Sayali Satghare for a reserve price of 10 Lakhs INR.

India's batter Vrinda Dinesh, purchased by UP Warriorz for INR 1.3 Crore.

South Africa's sensational bowler Shabnim Ismail, bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.2 Crore.

Australia's batter Phoebe Litchfield, acquired by Gujarat Giants for INR 1 Crore.

