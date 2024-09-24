Cricket

USA Vs UAE Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2: United Arab Emirates Choose To Field First At United Ground

Follow the cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary from the United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match here

UAE National Cricket Team. Photo: X | UAE Cricket Official
Welcome to the live coverage of the United Arab Emirates vs United States of America's ICC World Cup League 2 match taking at the United Ground, Namibia on September 24, Tuesday. In their last encounter the USA won the game by 10 wickets with effortlessly. Moinank Patel's team currently sits third in the points table with five wins and two losses. A win against UAE today will hand them a second spot. On the other hand, Muhammad Waseem's UAE squad comes into this match with momentum, having recently claimed their first victory in the league by chasing down 314 runs to defeat Namibia by one wicket. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)

UAE have won the toss and elected to field first against the USA in match 33.

USA Vs UAE Playing XIs:

USA: Smit Patel, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c)(wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar

UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Aryansh Sharma(wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Omid Rahman

