USA Vs UAE Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2: United Arab Emirates Choose To Field First At United Ground

Welcome to the live coverage of the United Arab Emirates vs United States of America's ICC World Cup League 2 match taking at the United Ground, Namibia on September 24, Tuesday. In their last encounter the USA won the game by 10 wickets with effortlessly. Moinank Patel's team currently sits third in the points table with five wins and two losses. A win against UAE today will hand them a second spot. On the other hand, Muhammad Waseem's UAE squad comes into this match with momentum, having recently claimed their first victory in the league by chasing down 314 runs to defeat Namibia by one wicket. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)