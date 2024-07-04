Team India Returns Home After T20 World Cup Triumph; Celebrations All Around - In Pics

India's Virat Kohli, centre, arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
Fans gather outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport to get a glimpse of the Indian cricket players before they returned Thursday after winning the T20 Cricket World Cup, in New Delhi.
Fans gather to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team at New Delhi airport. Indian cricket team on Thursday returned home after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.
India's Hardik Pandya, centre, arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
India's Yuzvendra Chahal shows his medal to media personnel as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
India's Mohammed Siraj greets fans as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
India's captain Rohit Sharma is surrounded by officials as he lifts the winners' trophy after arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
India's Suryakumar Yadav greets fans as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
Indian men's cricket team outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid waves at fans upon his arrival at New Delhi airport.