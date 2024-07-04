Cricket

Team India Returns Home After T20 World Cup Triumph; Celebrations All Around - In Pics

The Indian team that won the T20 World Cup last Saturday has finally returned home with their special flight to New Delhi landing at around 6:00 AM at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Fans braved rain to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstars early in the morning. The team left from the airport to the ITC Maurya Hotel where they celebrated their victory by cutting a cake. They are scheduled to meet PM Modi now with a victory parade set to take place in Mumbai in evening.