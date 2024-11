Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 2 Live Score: Karnataka Bowl First Against Tripura; Tilak Varma-Led Hyderabad Face Mohammed Shami's Bengal

Hyderabad skipper Tilak Verma is in top form with the bat. Photo: X | BCCI

Welcome to the live coverage of round two fixtures at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 on Monday, November 25. The round one fixtures were fun, including Hyderabad-led Tilak Varma, who continued his rich vein of form. Elsewhere, Baroda welcomed back Pandya brothers including Hardik, who will be eyeing yet another victory for his side. Mohammed Shami will be taking the ball for Bengal as they go up against Hyderabad. Who will stake claim in today's round of fixtures? Follow the LIVE scores of round two of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Nov 2024, 09:02:38 am IST SMAT 2024, Round 2 LIVE Scores: Jharkhand vs Manipur Toss Update Manipur have won the toss and have opted to field against Jharkhand. Playing XIs Manipur: Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Johnson Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Pheiroijam Jotin, Rex Rajkumar(c), Ahmed Shah(w), Chingakham Bidash, Soubam Rohit Kiran Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam Jharkhand: Utkarsh Singh, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Singh(c), Robin Minz, Kumar Kushagra, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Anukul Roy, Bal Krishna, Ravi Kumar Yadav, Vikash Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari

25 Nov 2024, 09:00:11 am IST SMAT 2024, Round 2 LIVE Scores: Karnataka vs Tripura Toss Update Karnataka have won the toss and have opted to field against Tripura. Playing XIs Tripura: Mandeep Singh(c), Samrat Sutradhar, Sridam Paul, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Srinivas Sharath(w), Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit K Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Saurabh Das Karnataka: Mayank Agarawal(c), Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, LR Chethan, Manoj Bhandage, Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil

25 Nov 2024, 08:58:10 am IST SMAT 2024, Round 2 LIVE Scores: Mizoram vs Rajasthan Toss Update Mizoram have won the toss and have opted to field against Rajasthan. Playing XIs Mizoram: Jehu Anderson(w), Agni Chopra, F Vanlalmuanzuala, Mohit Jangra, Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, Bobby Zothansanga(c), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Khiangte Vanrotlinga, Naveen Gurung Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Kartik Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Zubair Ali Khan, Mahipal Lomror(c), Bharat Sharma(w), Manav Suthar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr