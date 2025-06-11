South Africa Vs Australia, WTC Final 2025: Temba Bavuma Wins Toss, RSA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship taking place at the Lord's in London on Wednesday, June 11.
Bavuma called the final "massive" at the toss. He also said that the decision to bowl was based on the fact that the ground had overcast conditions.
Australia captain who got his call wrong at the time of the toss was not too disappointed and said that he was happy to bat first. He also said that his team was not under any extra pressure as they are the defending champions.
Playing XIs
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Who Said What At Toss
Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: "We will have a bowl first looking at the overhead conditions. Looks like a good pitch. Too late to change the team, we have selected the best combination. All 15 of us are confident. We all have had some allegiance to Lord's, the emotion will hit us when the anthems start playing. It is a massive final, it should be a spectacle out here."
Pat Cummins, Australia captain: "Happy to bat first. Looks like a good wicket with a few clouds. Preparation-wise, it has been unreal. 15 guys are working very hard for that title. You get used to it (tight schedule) the more you are playing, we have had about 10 days prep and we are ready. Doesn't feel like any extra pressure. We've been here before and we've won it. This week is all about enjoying the moment."
WTC Final 2025 Live Streaming
Indian fans can watch the WTC Final on Star Sports and JioStar. Amazon Prime Video will stream the WTC Final in Australia while South African fans can tune into Super Sport TV to watch the game.