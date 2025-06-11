South Africa Vs Australia, WTC Final 2025: Temba Bavuma Wins Toss, RSA Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Pat Cummins, Australia captain: "Happy to bat first. Looks like a good wicket with a few clouds. Preparation-wise, it has been unreal. 15 guys are working very hard for that title. You get used to it (tight schedule) the more you are playing, we have had about 10 days prep and we are ready. Doesn't feel like any extra pressure. We've been here before and we've won it. This week is all about enjoying the moment."