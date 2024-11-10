Cricket

Spinners, Charith Asalanka Help Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets In 1st T20I

Sri Lanka's spinners clipped the New Zealand batters' wings on a turning pitch to help the home team win a low-scoring first T20I by four wickets in Dambulla on Saturday (November 9, 2024). Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana shared six wickets as they bowled out New Zealand for 135 in 19.3 overs. New Zealand fast bowler Zakary Foulkes picked up three wickets in three overs but Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten 35 — the game’s top score — carried Sri Lanka to 140-6 with an over to spare.