Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka and Danith Wellalage celebrate their win in the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Zakary Foulkes celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bowled out during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Captain Mitchell Santner celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Danith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson with teammates during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.