Cricket

Spinners, Charith Asalanka Help Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets In 1st T20I

Sri Lanka's spinners clipped the New Zealand batters' wings on a turning pitch to help the home team win a low-scoring first T20I by four wickets in Dambulla on Saturday (November 9, 2024). Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana shared six wickets as they bowled out New Zealand for 135 in 19.3 overs. New Zealand fast bowler Zakary Foulkes picked up three wickets in three overs but Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka’s unbeaten 35 — the game’s top score — carried Sri Lanka to 140-6 with an over to spare.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Charith Asalanka
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Charith Asalanka and Danith Wellalage celebrate their win | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka and Danith Wellalage celebrate their win in the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_1
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Captain Charith Asalanka plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Wanindu Hasaranga
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Zakary Foulkes
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: New Zealand's Zakary Foulkes celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Zakary Foulkes celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Pathum Nissanka
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bowled out | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bowled out during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Mitchell Santner
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Captain Mitchell Santner celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Captain Mitchell Santner celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Wanindu Hasaranga
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Nuwan Thushara
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Danith Wellalage
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka's Danith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Danith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson with teammates during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Cricket in Dambulla_Will Young
SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
New Zealand's Will Young plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

