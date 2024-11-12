Cricket

Singapore Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 10: When, Where To Watch

While Singapore are at the bottom of the table in the six-team ODI World Cup 2027 qualifying tournament, Tanzania too are yet to register a victory, having played three matches

Tanzania lost to Hong Kong by five wickets in their previous game
Tanzania lost to Hong Kong by five wickets in their previous game. Photo: X/Uganda Cricket Association
With both teams having lost their respective previous clashes, the face-off between Singapore and Tanzania in the 10th match of the 2024-2026 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) promises to be a hard-fought one. Watch the SGP Vs TAN cricket match live. (More Cricket News)

The six teams competing in the ODI World Cup 2027 qualifying tournament have all played at least two matches so far. While Singapore are at the bottom of the table with no wins in two games, Tanzania too are yet to register a victory, having played three matches.

In a rain-interrupted game that became a 25-over contest in Entebbe, Tanzania were bowled out for 127 runs in 24.3 overs. In reply, Hong Kong lost five wickets before getting to the target with 10 balls to spare. Yasim Murtaza was the star performer for the winners, scoring a 52-ball 63 not out and picking up two wickets for just 23 runs.

On the other hand, Singapore ran Bahrain close in Entebbe before losing. Manpreet Singh's Singapore were dismissed for 145 runs in 47.4 overs. The Bahrain response was shaky, as they lost eight wickets for just 113 runs. But captain Haider Ali stood tall, unbeaten on 51 off 62 balls alongside Abdul Majid (5 not out off 51) to reach the target in 41.4 overs, with just two wickets to spare.

The other teams in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B are hosts Uganda and Italy. The two teams will also lock horns on Wednesday in another match.

Given List A status, the competition is in its second cycle. In the inaugural edition, for the 2023 World Cup, Canada and Jersey won the League A and League B titles, respectively.

Read more about the 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B HERE.

Singapore Vs Tanzania: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

When is the Singapore vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?

The Singapore vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13 with a start time of 12:30pm IST (10:00am local) at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

How to watch the Singapore vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?

The Singapore vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Singapore Vs Tanzania: Squads

Singapore: Aman Desai(w), Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh(c), Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Rezza Gaznavi, Akshay Puri, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Harsha Bharadwaj, Shreyan Pattnaik, Aslan Jafri, Pranav Sudarshan, Pranav Dhanuka.

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa(c), Ivan Selemani, Omary Kitunda, Mukesh Suthar, Amal Rajeevan(w), Kassim Nassoro, Akhil Anil, Harsheed Chohan, Ally Kimote, SanjayKumar Thakor, Rajendra Maringanti, Mohamed Issa, Johnson Nyambo, Laksh Bakrania, Simba Mbaki, Jumanne Masquater, Sefu Athumani, Khalidy Juma.

