IPL 2026: GT' Skipper Shubman Gill Headlines Shubharambh Event
Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans marked the beginning of their IPL 2026 campaign with Shubharambh 2026, a grandeur evening in Ahmedabad that saw the whole GT squad assemble under one roof alongside the franchise owners, partners and fans. GT captain Shubman Gill was present as well as he revealed the factors behind his calmness on field. Gill, who was not part of India's T20 World Cup-winning side, will return to the shortest format for Gujarat Titans -- the 2022 champions and 2023 finalists -- as the franchise looks to add to its solitary title.
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