IPL 2026: GT' Skipper Shubman Gill Headlines Shubharambh Event

Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans marked the beginning of their IPL 2026 campaign with Shubharambh 2026, a grandeur evening in Ahmedabad that saw the whole GT squad assemble under one roof alongside the franchise owners, partners and fans. GT captain Shubman Gill was present as well as he revealed the factors behind his calmness on field. Gill, who was not part of India's T20 World Cup-winning side, will return to the shortest format for Gujarat Titans -- the 2022 champions and 2023 finalists -- as the franchise looks to add to its solitary title.

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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans' Shubharambh 2026 event
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill with team players, GT's directors Shaan Mehta and Jinal Mehta, former England player and GT’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki and others pose for a group photograph during the franchise's "Shubharambh 2026" event featuring the squad, owners and partners, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 event-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, right, with former England player and GT’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki during the franchise's "Shubharambh 2026" event featuring the squad, owners and partners, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 event GT skipper Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill during the franchise's "Shubharambh 2026" event featuring the squad, owners and partners, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 event GT COO Arvinder Singh
Gujarat Titans COO Arvinder Singh during the franchise's "Shubharambh 2026" event featuring the squad, owners and partners, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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