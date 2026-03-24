IPL 2026: GT' Skipper Shubman Gill Headlines Shubharambh Event

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill with team players, GT's directors Shaan Mehta and Jinal Mehta, former England player and GT’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki and others pose for a group photograph during the franchise's "Shubharambh 2026" event featuring the squad, owners and partners, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI

1/3 Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, right, with former England player and GT’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki during the franchise's "Shubharambh 2026" event featuring the squad, owners and partners, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI





2/3 Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill during the franchise's "Shubharambh 2026" event featuring the squad, owners and partners, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI





3/3 Gujarat Titans COO Arvinder Singh during the franchise's "Shubharambh 2026" event featuring the squad, owners and partners, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PTI





