Scotland Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NED Beat SCO By Four Wickets In Dundee

Netherlands has defeated Scotland by four wickets at Forthill, Dundee in their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter. Scotland's George Munsey scored a brilliant 191 to help his side post a mammoth 369-6. In reply, the Dutch's run-chase was led by Max ODowd who's 158 helped settle the nerves and beat the Scots comprehensively. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of the NED vs SCO match right here.
Scotland vs Netherlands Toss Update
Scotland won the toss and opted to bat.
Scotland vs Netherlands Playing XIs
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Vivian Kingma, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Scotland: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross(w/c), Finlay McCreath, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Liam Naylor, Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Mackenzie Jones
Squads:
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Clayton Floyd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas
Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Cassell, Michael Jones, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, Andrew Umeed, Brad Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Scott Currie, Jasper Davidson, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Brad Currie, Mackenzie Jones