Scotland Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NED Beat SCO By Four Wickets In Dundee

Netherlands has defeated Scotland by four wickets at Forthill, Dundee in their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter. Scotland's George Munsey scored a brilliant 191 to help his side post a mammoth 369-6. In reply, the Dutch's run-chase was led by Max ODowd who's 158 helped settle the nerves and beat the Scots comprehensively. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of the NED vs SCO match right here.