RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

After a dreadful start to the campaign, the Challengers have played some sensational cricket to give themselves an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs.
On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals sit fifth on the points table with 12 points from 12 games and will look to win the remaining two fixtures to make a case for potential qualification.
However, Rishabh Pant will miss the game due to a one-match suspension after their third slow over-rate this season. Star all-rounder Axar Patel has been named the skipper.
Predicted Playing XIs For RCB Vs DC IPL 2024 Match
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c) , Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson
Impact Substitute: Yash Dayal
DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c) , Sumit Kumar, Gulbudin Naib, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Substitute: Rasikh Salam
RCB Vs DC, Match 62 Pitch Report
The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is not anymore a bowlers’ nightmare. However, with short boundaries and dew later in the second half of the game, anything over 200 runs is a must. The skipper winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first.
Squads
RCB: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (trade), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan
DC: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (withdrawn), Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook (withdrawn), Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Jake Fraser-McGurk (replacement for Lungi Ngidi), Lizaad Williams (replacement for Harry Brook), Gulbadin Naib (replacement for Mitchell Marsh)
RCB Vs DC, Head-To-Head Record
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have faced each other on 31 occasions. The Faf Du Plessis-led side hold an advantage, beating Delhi 18 times. The Capitals will be looking to better those numbers when they meet RCB at the Chinnaswamy.
RCB Vs DC, Match 62 Weather Report
A thunderstorm is expected at some point in the evening in Bengaluru. The probability of precipitation is 56% with the probability of thunderstorms sitting at 34% with 64% cloud cover.