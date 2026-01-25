Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: MUM, SERV Eye Big Wins On Final Day

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: Check out the live score of the final day of round six of India's premier domestic red ball tournament played across different venues of the country

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4
Players in action for the Day 4 of round 6 of the Ranji Trophy on Sunday January 25, 2026. X/BCCI Domestic
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 4 of round six of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 played across different venues of India. Day 3 was a moving day of the round where some teams such as Chandigarh and Saurashtra won comprehensively against Kerala and Punjab respectively, while some teams such as Mumbai and Services are on the verge of winning this round of the tournament. At the same time, there are also some matches such as Andhra vs Vidarbha and Assam Vs Haryana which lies in balance. So it's going to be an enthralling day of cricket and you can follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: Welcome!

Welcome cricket fans! We're to make your Sunday even special with the live coverage of Day 4 of round six of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 from all over India. Stay with us for the live score and updates of all the matches.

